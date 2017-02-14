News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Former Neenah Student & Professional Vocalist Returns to Perform
"Songs We Know- When Hits Become Art" is a very accessible recital of contemporary pop and country hits that audiences of all ages know and love including work by Johnny Cash, Norah Jones, John Mayer, Chet Baker, Maroon 5, John Legend, Broadway classics and more. Smith, who will perform this show in November at Carnegie Hall in New York City, will leverage his considerable vocal talent which includes a diverse repertoire from classic opera to Broadway musicals.
Smith recently returned from touring the United States, including the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, in which reviewers called his voice ' formidable' and 'show-stealing.' He has also had leading roles in Spamalot, Carousel, Assassins and soon, Bridges of Madison County. After singing opera in Italy, across the US, studying with beloved American mezzo-soprano opera singer Marilyn Horne and singing for two American Presidents, Smith is switching gears a bit to put his own unique style into the latest hit songs.
"My roots are in the Fox Valley, so I'm especially excited to have the opportunity to preview my new show with friends, family and a hometown audience before heading to Carnegie Hall," said Smith.
Proceeds from the concert will go to support museum programming at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass and tickets will be $25-45. For more information and tickets, contact Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass or visit www.bmmglass.com, 920-751-4658x 305.
Contact
Jennifer Stevenson
***@bmmglass.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse