New Book Release: Ban'ya Natsuishi's World of Dreams: An Intensive Study of Selected Haiku
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (February 1, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 9385945807
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945809
It is quite important to understand the meaning of haiku, an unrhymed Japanese poetic form. Haiku consists of of 17 syllables arranged in three lines of 5, 7, and 5 syllables respectively. This critical book reveals a thoroughly apt and profound analysis of Ban'ya's haiku poetry by eminent authors across the globe. No doubt, the book presents highly significant and valuable criticism of Ban'ya as one of the greatest contemporary haiku poets.
Let us ponder on what makes a good poem. A good poem is 'a reaching-out toward expression; an effort to find fulfillment. A complete poem is one where the emotion has found its thought and the thought has found the words' (Robert Frost). Dylan Thomas aptly remarks: "A good poem is a contribution to reality. The world is never the same once a good poem has been added to it. A good poem helps to change the shape of the universe, helps to extend everyone's knowledge of himself and the world around him". All the elements that constitute a good poem as revealed in these critical observations are fully visible in Ban'ya's numberless poems.
I trust that all readers will have deeper understanding of Ban'ya's haiku world after reading this book providing critical perspectives full of profound insight into his artless art of writing haiku. All the critical essays included in this book offer highly impressive and deep analysis on the most significant features of Ban'ya's immortal haiku which never fail to create 'a sudden moment of stillness or realization'.
The critical articles selected and included in this book aptly examine what are the most innovative features of Ban'ya's haiku poetry, and what were his means to write his haiku. Several critics have estimated the merits of great haiku of Ban'ya by examining and analyzing line with line. I trust that this would be of immense help to enjoy and comprehend his haiku world.
After reading this critical book, we are sure to come to the conclusion that Ban'ya in his haiku very aptly blends pleasure with truth. Ban'ya's keen observation helps him to deliver universal truths through his haiku which always delight the readers, because they are full of attractive images and strong impressions.
The book brings together critical evaluation and responses representing a wide range of authors from different parts of the world. The learned contributors are Adam Donaldson Powell, Aiswarya T Anish, Amitabh Mitra, Anna Cates, Kalyan Panja, Malini, Marta Knobloch, Santosh Kumar, Sayumi Kamakura, Shirley Bolstok and Usha Kishore.
Ban'ya Natsuishi's World of Dreams: An Intensive Study of Selected Haiku (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, UK, Canada, Spain, France India, Flipkart and through publisher's site. https://www.cyberwit.net/
Contact
05322552257
karunesh1976@
