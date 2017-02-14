 
Industry News





February 2017
Elevate Benefits, creator of brokerSpotlight, announces a strategic Partnership with the NCHRA

New partnership creates synergistic relationship connecting HR and benefit professionals.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Elevate Benefits, creator of brokerSpotlight™, today announced its newest partnership with the Northern California Human Resources Association (NCHRA). Elevate Benefits is one of only four strategic partners with the NCHRA.

The new partnership enables NCHRA members to discover, compare, and connect with employee benefits brokers and consultants who can help them build cost effective, compliant benefits programs.

"The Elevate Benefits partnership with NCHRA brings together HR professionals from one of the most innovative regions in the world and a unique emerging HR technology solution to enhance that innovation," said David Churchill, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of brokerSpotlight™.

This partnership was formed in response to today's complex, expensive, and ever changing employee benefits market, which makes it crucial for employers to get reliable advice from the most trusted, qualified employee benefits broker or consultant.

This new partnership will offer NCHRA members access to free, easy to use tools to find brokers who meet their specific needs and compare options using a unique request for proposal (RFP) tool, ensuring employers hire the broker who best meets their needs. NCHRA's brokerSpotlight™ tool will be on display at the upcoming NCHRA HR West conference on March 6-8, 2017. During the conference brokerSpotlight™ experts, David Churchill and Lena Pond, will be sharing their expertise in the industry as well as educating HR professionals on how to choose a benefits broker using brokerSpotlight™.

For more information on this new partnership, please visit www.elevatebenefits.com or contact David Churchill at 720-371-5715 or dchurchill@elevatebenefits.com

About brokerSpotlight™
brokerSpotlight™, created by Elevate Benefits LLC, was born from the belief that employee benefits are of profound importance to employers and employees. However, far too many employers are largely in the dark about what value their company and employees receive from their benefits.

From an employer perspective, the site offers simple tools to find brokers, compare options using RFP (request for proposal) tools and hire the right broker for their unique needs. From the broker perspective, brokerSpotlight™ is a place to share their value, get found, and grow their business. To learn more about brokerSpotlight™ visit https://www.elevatebenefits.com/


About NCHRA
The Northern California HR Association, one of the nation's largest regional HR associations, has been advancing organizations through human resources since 1960. Delivering over 200 programs annually, the association is dedicated to connecting human resources professionals with practice resources, leading California-specific training, legal and legislative developments, quality service providers, and each other—forming career-long networks and partnerships. To learn more about the NCHRA visit www.nchra.org. To learn more about HR West, visit http://www.nchra.org/

Contact
David Churchill
***@elevatebenefits.com
Source:Elevate Benefits
Email:***@elevatebenefits.com
