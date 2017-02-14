News By Tag
Elevate Benefits, creator of brokerSpotlight, announces a strategic Partnership with the NCHRA
New partnership creates synergistic relationship connecting HR and benefit professionals.
The new partnership enables NCHRA members to discover, compare, and connect with employee benefits brokers and consultants who can help them build cost effective, compliant benefits programs.
"The Elevate Benefits partnership with NCHRA brings together HR professionals from one of the most innovative regions in the world and a unique emerging HR technology solution to enhance that innovation,"
This partnership was formed in response to today's complex, expensive, and ever changing employee benefits market, which makes it crucial for employers to get reliable advice from the most trusted, qualified employee benefits broker or consultant.
This new partnership will offer NCHRA members access to free, easy to use tools to find brokers who meet their specific needs and compare options using a unique request for proposal (RFP) tool, ensuring employers hire the broker who best meets their needs. NCHRA's brokerSpotlight™
For more information on this new partnership, please visit www.elevatebenefits.com or contact David Churchill at 720-371-5715 or dchurchill@elevatebenefits.com
About brokerSpotlight™
brokerSpotlight™
From an employer perspective, the site offers simple tools to find brokers, compare options using RFP (request for proposal) tools and hire the right broker for their unique needs. From the broker perspective, brokerSpotlight™
About NCHRA
The Northern California HR Association, one of the nation's largest regional HR associations, has been advancing organizations through human resources since 1960. Delivering over 200 programs annually, the association is dedicated to connecting human resources professionals with practice resources, leading California-specific training, legal and legislative developments, quality service providers, and each other—forming career-long networks and partnerships. To learn more about the NCHRA visit www.nchra.org. To learn more about HR West, visit http://www.nchra.org/
Contact
David Churchill
***@elevatebenefits.com
