News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tampa, Florida's New Tampa Players Hosts Master Class with Broadway star Danny Zolli
Nora Paine
813-644-8285
production@newtampaplayers.org
www.newtampaplayers.org
@NewTampaPlayers
Tampa, Florida's New Tampa Players Hosts Master Class with Broadway star Danny Zolli.
WHAT: In preparation for its upcoming performance of Jesus Christ Superstar, the New Tampa Players, in collaboration with University Area Community Development Center are presenting a Master Class with Broadway star Danny Zolli on March 11th from 2:00P.M.-5:00P.M. at the University Area Community Development Center. Tickets are $100 and are available at www.newtampaplayers.org
Danny Zolli is a world-renowned rock tenor who has shared the stage with the Three Tenor's opera legend Jose' Carreras, The Gypsy Kings, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends Peter Frampton, Phoebe Snow, Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals), Leslie West (Mountain), Zak Starkey (son of Ringo Starr) and worldwide pop/rock legend Sir Cliff Richard. Danny Zolli has also starred in 27 National and International productions of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.
During this exclusive hands-on Master Class participants will learn best practices for audition preparation and etiquette, as well as successful strategies for character development, scene study and performing technique.
WHEN: March 11, 2017 from 2:00P.M.-5:00P.M.
WHERE: University Area Community Development Center
14013 North 22nd Street, Tampa, FL 33613
COST: Tickets are $100 and are available at www.newtampaplayers.org
About New Tampa Players
The New Tampa Players is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to cultivating a growing community of arts awareness and providing educational opportunities for all ages throughout the Tampa Bay community. Through their quality theatrical performances, the New Tampa Players are an integral part of the University Area Community Development Center's efforts to improve the economic, education and social levels of the community, impacting over 3,000 students annually.
Contact
Nora Paine
New Tampa Players
***@newtampaplayers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse