Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Tampa, Florida's New Tampa Players Hosts Master Class with Broadway star Danny Zolli

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- For more information:

Nora Paine

813-644-8285

production@newtampaplayers.org

www.newtampaplayers.org

         @NewTampaPlayers

Tampa, Florida's New Tampa Players Hosts Master Class with Broadway star Danny Zolli.

WHAT:          In preparation for its upcoming performance of Jesus Christ Superstar, the New Tampa Players, in collaboration with University Area Community Development Center are presenting a Master Class with Broadway star Danny Zolli on March 11th from 2:00P.M.-5:00P.M. at the University Area Community Development Center.  Tickets are $100 and are available at www.newtampaplayers.org

Danny Zolli is a world-renowned rock tenor who has shared the stage with the Three Tenor's opera legend Jose' Carreras, The Gypsy Kings, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends Peter Frampton, Phoebe Snow, Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals), Leslie West (Mountain), Zak Starkey (son of Ringo Starr) and worldwide pop/rock legend Sir Cliff Richard.  Danny Zolli has also starred in 27 National and International productions of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

During this exclusive hands-on Master Class participants will learn best practices for audition preparation and etiquette, as well as successful strategies for character development, scene study and performing technique.

WHEN:          March 11, 2017 from 2:00P.M.-5:00P.M.

WHERE:          University Area Community Development Center

14013 North 22nd Street, Tampa, FL 33613

COST:          Tickets are $100 and are available at www.newtampaplayers.org

About New Tampa Players

The New Tampa Players is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to cultivating a growing community of arts awareness and providing educational opportunities for all ages throughout the Tampa Bay community. Through their quality theatrical performances, the New Tampa Players are an integral part of the University Area Community Development Center's efforts to improve the economic, education and social levels of the community, impacting over 3,000 students annually.

