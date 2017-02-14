Country(s)
Jaco Inc. Unveils Seven Point-of-Care Innovations at HIMSS 2017
New products and product concepts will increase nurse comfort, support continuous patient care, simplify compliant med administration, and more
FRANKLIN, Mass. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Jaco Inc., manufacturer of a complete line of point-of-care computer medical carts and other products for electronic medical records (EMR), rolled out seven (7) new products and product technologies at the 2017 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, FL. More than 40,000 healthcare industry professionals are attending the conference to gain expert insights into innovations and best practices for improving health through IT.
A long-time HIMSS member and exhibitor, Jaco is showcasing brand new products and product capabilities, and previewing product concepts at the conference. Innovations on display include:
· Jaco POWER BLADE ™ Hot-Swap Super Charger 2.0. The new charger has been improved to recharge Jaco POWER BLADE lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries in just 2 hours or less, significantly advancing the safest lithium technology for patient care.
· A new super-lightweight powered cart, scheduled for a Q4 release, designed for low-power-draw zero client computers. Many hospitals are moving to cloud IT infrastructure and zero clients – which move data and processing off endpoints and onto servers – to better protect data privacy.
· The Comfort Glide Lift System, available on Jaco One carts. Comfort Glide is an ease-of-use breakthrough - simple, fast, whisper quiet height adjustment with virtually no resistance. Based on technology in older Jaco carts still in service after 10+ years, the Comfort Glide Lift System is backed by a 10-year warranty.
· New Jaco SL Storage System. The slimmest, lightest and most versatile storage system Jaco has ever built, SL Storage also allows the widest variety of drawer and med bin configurations. SL Storage is currently available exclusively for Jaco One carts.
· The Jaco SmartTouch touchscreen control panel is a simple, intuitive, all-in-one interface for monitoring cart power consumption, managing drawer security, and much more. Scheduled for inclusion on select Jaco powered carts later this year, SmartTouch is tightly integrated with Jaco FleetManager III software, also scheduled for release in 2017.
· New Jaco Simplicity Med system, an easy-to-install, secure wall-mounted med storage system. Simplicity Med prevents improper med handling, med loss, and potential non-compliance – as well as the added cart weight – resulting from on-cart med storage.
· The WS-16 Tablet Wall Station secures the tablet in a locking cradle that allows portrait-to-
"We're in business to simplify nurses' and IT directors' lives, and to offer hospitals more value for their investment, and we do this by constantly innovating in ways other companies don't," said Fred Rossini, CEO of Jaco. "For example, our Comfort Glide lift system on the Jaco One is a completely different approach to height adjustment, and nurses tell us it makes a significant difference in comfort and ease of use. By moving med storage off the cart, Simplicity Med eliminates much of the complexity from med security and compliance, and makes carts lighter, too. And our 'cloud cart' will help hospitals utilize the latest technology to minimize the cost and maximize the efficiency of patient care."
To see the latest Jaco innovations, as well as the full line of Jaco medical carts and point-of-care products, visit booth 5971 at HIMSS 2017, or visit Jaco on the web at www.jacoinc.com.
About Jaco
Jaco, Inc., located in Franklin, Massachusetts, is a leading manufacturer and integrator of point-of-care Electronic Health Records (EHR) mobile computer carts, mobile cart power systems, wall stations and wall arm technology. Proudly manufacturing products in the United States of America for over 40 years, Jaco has set the healthcare industry standard for overall product performance, sustainable quality, ergonomic design and safety, and exceptional customer service. Jaco is nationally certified as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Woman's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and is an ISO 9001-2008 Registered Company.
