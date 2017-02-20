News By Tag
Good Morning Loves February 20, 2017
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the answer
According to Wilkipedia, the free encyclopedia, February 20 is the 51st day of the year, there are 314 days remaining until the end of the year and this date is more likely to fall on a Monday, Wednesday or Saturday - today is Monday the 1st workday of the week, we call it a Miley Monday, passing along Miley's Healing Heart Flowers to ALL who might be crying, depressed, grief stricken, in mourning, sad, sick, shut-in, or you know they're in need of a lil forgiveness, love, mercy or understanding. Calling ALL Love Ambassadors and mortal super-heros too, show love on purpose 365 days everyday, join Miley's Heart "private" Facebook Group Now: https://www.facebook.com/
Monday, seen by many as the dreadful day structure resumes, sometimes after a busy weekend outside of reality. It's the day most human resource directors admit high call-out numbers probably causing the higher peaks of Dr. appointments requests, ER visits, diets started, smokers quitting, and heart attacks striking. Meatless Monday dot com points out an analysis of Google searches showed a consistent pattern of spikes for the beginning of the week. Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday!
Go to the Miley's Heart "private" Facebook page, download Miley's Healing Heart Flowers, or download photo from this post, tagg your wall and those you're sending flowers today, for a Miley Monday! Unlike physical flowers, Miley's Healing Heart Flowers are FREE, but will create a smile both inward and out. You would be surprised at how many folks have forgotten how to smile because of heartache, hurt, pain and rejection.
Bishop Frankie Carmichael adds powerful vocals to these three words, "I LOVE You!" So many have trouble saying "I love you" out loud, you may even be struggling to read it aloud, but why? Swear words are common place, even between parents and their own children these days. Somehow, somewhere folks are hurting. Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday. Need gifts? Visit Miley's Heart at Shop Vida: https://shopvida.com/
Again, this is a new day, one void of mistakes, would, should, could or if but. Each breath is proof something greater than mere mortals controlling all moving pieces, something like CHESS. Happy Monday, Love Miley's Heart: https://www.facebook.com/
