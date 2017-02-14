Best Markets to Buy and Hold Real Estate – Winston Rowe & Associates

Returns are not as good as they were in past years, investors can still find decent returns on their commercial properties.

Real estate investors whose strategy is to buy and hold rental properties are facing higher initial purchase prices, a much tighter inventory of properties to choose from and a resurgence of interest from large institutional investors.Here are the top 10 counties for best annual gross rental yield and lowest investment property vacancy rate during the first seven months of 2016.Monroe County, Pennsylvania:16 percent rental yield, 0.4 percent vacancy rateHernando County, Florida: 14.3 percent rental yield, 2.1 percent vacancy rateLackawanna County, Pennsylvania:12.1 percent rental yield, 2.1 percent vacancy rateWestmoreland County, Pennsylvania:11.8 percent rental yield, 2.8 percent vacancy rateDavidson County, North Carolina: 11.8 percent rental yield, 2.6 percent vacancy rateMarion County, Florida: 11.7 percent rental yield, 1.9 percent vacancy rateWicomico County, Maryland: 11.7 rental yield, 2.1 percent vacancy rateRandolph County, North Carolina: 11.1 percent rental yield, 2.7 percent vacancy rateUlster County, New York: 11 percent rental yield, 2.1 percent vacancy rateEl Paso County, Texas: 11 percent rental yield, 1.9 percent vacancy rate.