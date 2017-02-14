News By Tag
Best Markets to Buy and Hold Real Estate – Winston Rowe & Associates
Returns are not as good as they were in past years, investors can still find decent returns on their commercial properties.
Real estate investors whose strategy is to buy and hold rental properties are facing higher initial purchase prices, a much tighter inventory of properties to choose from and a resurgence of interest from large institutional investors.
Here are the top 10 counties for best annual gross rental yield and lowest investment property vacancy rate during the first seven months of 2016.
Monroe County, Pennsylvania:
Hernando County, Florida: 14.3 percent rental yield, 2.1 percent vacancy rate
Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania:
Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania:
Davidson County, North Carolina: 11.8 percent rental yield, 2.6 percent vacancy rate
Marion County, Florida: 11.7 percent rental yield, 1.9 percent vacancy rate
Wicomico County, Maryland: 11.7 rental yield, 2.1 percent vacancy rate
Randolph County, North Carolina: 11.1 percent rental yield, 2.7 percent vacancy rate
Ulster County, New York: 11 percent rental yield, 2.1 percent vacancy rate
El Paso County, Texas: 11 percent rental yield, 1.9 percent vacancy rate.
This article was prepared by Winston Rowe & Associates
