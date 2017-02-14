Warrior 2 pose explained (Virabhadrasana B)

End

-- From Tadasana (Mountain pose), step your feet 3 1/2 to 4 feet apart with an exhalation. Raise your arms parallel to the floor and stretch them out to the sides. Here, the shoulder blades should be wide, palms facing down.Next, turn your right foot slightly to the right and turn your left foot out to 90 degrees. Take a second to paling the left heel with the right heel. Now keep your thighs firm and turn your left thigh outwards. The center of the left kneecap should be in line with the center of the left ankle.Now, as you exhale, bend your left knee over the left ankle. The shin should be perpendicular to the floor. If your body allows it, try to bring the left thigh parallel to the floor. Keep the left knee strong by strengthening the right leg and pressing the outer right heel firmly onto the floor.Hold steady and stretch your arms away from the space between the shoulder blades, parallel to the floor. Remember not to lean the torso over the left thigh. Pay attention to the outside of the torso ad keep it equally long as you keep the shoulders directly over your pelvis. Tuck your tailbone in and press it slightly towards the pubis. Now turn the head to the left and look over the fingers of the stretched out hand.To come out of the pose, bring gently bring your arms to the side of your hips and step your stretch leg to meet the bent leg.If you have diarrhea, high blood pressure or neck problems, please consult an expert before practicing the pose.You can lean the torso slightly away from the left leg and tilt the arms parallel to the line of the top shoulders, if you are looking for a variation.If you are new to yoga, when you bend the knee to a right angle, bend it quickly with a deep exhalation and aim the inside of the left knee toward the little-toe side of the left foot.Strengthens and stretches the legs and anklesStretches the groins, chest, lungs and shouldersStimulates abdominal organsIncrease in staminaRelief from backachesA therapeutic exercise for carpal tunnel syndrome, flat feet and sciaticaFor More Information: