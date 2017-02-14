News By Tag
Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
In 2015, immunodiagnostic tests segment held the largest share in global market, the growth is attributed to the advantages such as accuracy, rapid diagnosis easy handling and high sensitivity. However Clinical Chemistry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among animal type, dogs segment accounted for approximately 70% of the overall market share, whereas cats segment is expected to witness high growth rate.
Europe dominated the global companion animal diagnostics market and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising pet adoption and increasing demand for animal derived food products in India and China.
Some of the key players in the global market include ABAXIS, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Danaher Corporation, Elanco, GE Healthcare, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDVET, Merck, Neogen Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Virbac SA and Zoetis, Inc.
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Products Covered:
• Microbiology
• Clinical Chemistry
o Urine Analyzers
o Other Clinical Chemistry Tests
• Immunodiagnostic Tests
o Elisa Tests
o Other Immunodiagnostic Tests
• Molecular Diagnostic Tests
o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
o Microarrays
o Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests
• Hematology Analyzers
• Diagnostic Imaging
o Mri Scanning
o Nuclear Imaging
o Ultrasound Imaging
o Other Diagnostic Imaging Technologies
• Other Products
Animal Types Covered:
• Dogs
• Cats
• Horses
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
