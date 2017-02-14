Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the companion animal diagnostics market is accounted for $1,018 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $1,842 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.84%. Global companion animal diagnostics market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing expenditure on animal healthcare, rising demand for pet insurance, rising pet adoption in emerging nations, growing income levels in developed regions and rising awareness about zoonotic diseases. However factors such as scarcity of arable land & water and cost effective production are the factors hampering the market growth.In 2015, immunodiagnostic tests segment held the largest share in global market, the growth is attributed to the advantages such as accuracy, rapid diagnosis easy handling and high sensitivity. However Clinical Chemistry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among animal type, dogs segment accounted for approximately 70% of the overall market share, whereas cats segment is expected to witness high growth rate.Europe dominated the global companion animal diagnostics market and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising pet adoption and increasing demand for animal derived food products in India and China.Some of the key players in the global market include ABAXIS, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Danaher Corporation, Elanco, GE Healthcare, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDVET, Merck, Neogen Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Virbac SA and Zoetis, Inc.• Microbiology• Clinical Chemistryo Urine Analyzerso Other Clinical Chemistry Tests• Immunodiagnostic Testso Elisa Testso Other Immunodiagnostic Tests• Molecular Diagnostic Testso Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)o Microarrayso Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests• Hematology Analyzers• Diagnostic Imagingo Mri Scanningo Nuclear Imagingo Ultrasound Imagingo Other Diagnostic Imaging Technologies• Other Products• Dogs• Cats• Horses• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/companion-animal-diagnostics-market