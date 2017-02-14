Rory Gallagher Festival by Holger Hartl

Austria, February, 2017, Holger Hartl announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Wemakeit. The company is set out to raise EUR 4'000 on Wemakeit.com

--We – Alex, Holger, Martin – are three Blues-Rock enthusiasts organising the first Rory Gallagher Tribute Festival in Austria. We would like to create a tradition of commemorating Rory's music in our home city. Vienna should have its own Rory Gallagher Tribute Festival like there are many others around the world (e.g. in Ireland, England, Germany, Netherlands, Japan). Established tribute bands as well as young artists will have the chance to present themselves on stage.Three national and international (tribute-)bands will celebrate the famous blues rock guitarist Rory Gallagher together with audience for one night. Fans from Austria and Europe will experience the legendary live atmosphere of a «Rorygig». It will be a blast!As a special souvenir for the fans we will produce a CD with a live recording of the festival. The bands, their accommodation and travel, the location and the recording cost a lot of money. For that we need you to back us! Please support us and be part of our story.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Wemakeit page: