New e-commerce platform to assist local Brunei SMEs, reports Healy Consultants

A new local e-commerce platform, Cube Junction (CJ), has been launched in Brunei Darussalam to assist the local small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) with new avenues to market and venture their businesses both overseas and online.The platform, launched end of January 2017 by the Ambassador of the republic of Indonesia to Brunei Darussalam, was facilitated by the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Brunei Darussalam (NCCIBD).Cube Junction will work closely with locally registered international freight forwarders and other e-commerce and logistics companies to encourage and boost cross-border trade for the country's e-commerce industry, serving the ASEAN market and beyond.Brunei being a Muslim country, the CJ also explores the option for a platform to promote Halal products ranging a variety of products including food, cosmetic, footwear and apparel."With Brunei going towards a sustainable economy in non-oil and gas sectors by 2035, addressing the current challenges or issues, NCCIBD's primary plan will focus on promoting business through an online retail platform, Asean-style;dealing with premium products, halal products, value-added products, small volume trading and providing services for nano and microbusinesses and SMEs" said the advisor for NCCIBD and the Principal of the Cottage and Youth Initiative Programme, Captain (Rtd) Zailan bin Pehin Dato Mohd Don."NCCIBD foresees that the CJ platform will solve some of the previous issues that arose such a high cost of start-up and expenses for SMEs, in terms of rental, production necessity and volume production capacity, manning limited access to market unemployment and job creation."This platform will create self-employment for the nano and microbusinesses and create business for SMEs to create jobs for employment."added Captain (Rtd) Zailan.In the first quarter of this year, the CJ plans to establish an online to offline (O2O) Centres in Brunei, Indonesia in the second quarter, Malaysia in the third quarter and China in the fourth quarter to market local SMEs products offline.