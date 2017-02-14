News By Tag
Watch The Making of 'Bloody Hell' From 'Rangoon'
As we can see in the song, the entire set is erected on a water body. Ranjit, who was amongst the one who designed the sets informs that it was the biggest task to erect a set there, as it is the place where cheetahs come to drink water and even there are snakes in the water.
Kangana Ranaut while sharing her experience said that the song should not turn into a nightmare when she heard all these stories. She had to start her dance moves with a fusion of many dance forms and she enjoyed every bit of it. The next we can see is many more funny and only funny moments by the crew which are intelligently shown in a reverse manner as well.
Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, 'Rangoon' releases on February 24, 2017.
Watch the video here.
