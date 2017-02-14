News By Tag
Semi Permanent Makeup supplies at Quality Beauty Store
Micropigmentation, also known as semi-permanent makeup, is a special aesthetic technique used to modify, correct, balance and beautify parts of your face (lips, eyebrows, etc.). Semi-permanent makeup means implantation of pigment micro particles under the skin epidermis for the cosmetic or corrective purposes. Although the method is not quite new, it has become a new trend in a makeup industry only recently.
Micropigmentation aims to enhance facial features such as eyebrows, lips and eyelashes. This method is a good one for clients that has an allergy towards specific makeup ingredients. It also suits well to clients with sensitive skin. Besides aesthetic purposes, micropigmentation is a kind of salvation from different medical kind of problems, such as scars, some of the facial features due to age, illness or any other negative influences. You could argue that micropigmentation is a form of tattoo, hence why it is sometimes also referred to as a tattoo makeup.
Semi permanent makeup supplies offered by Quality Beauty Store are currently represented with two categories: lips micropigmentation and eyebrow micropigmentation. The first one is a new professional line of Luanes semi-permanent cosmetics that allows clients to build a beautiful shape of lips. By the way it is considered that perfect lips be both symmetrical and proportional. Eyebrow micropigments are introduced with 12 colours of 10ml bottles. Eyebrows, the most expressive part of a face, must be also symmetrical and proportional to result in harmonically facial expression.
LUANES presents high-class micro pigments semi permanent makeup supplies for the most natural permanent lip makeup. A unique formula of LUANES products provides safe pigmentation and long-lasting unchangeable colours.
All semi permanent makeup supplies offered by Quality Beauty Store are of high standards and carefully tested.
For more information please visit https://www.qualitybeautystore.com/
