February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Company introduces ID Card Maker Software for Schools to design identification cards for students

ID Card Maker Software for Schools provides facility to make multiple ID cards with different barcode value and text.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- ID Card Maker Software for Schools uses Live Group and Batch Processing Mode to design ID cards for group of students using excel data. Software facilitates users to capture image using camera while designing ID cards.ID card maker tool provides facility to export designed ID cards as Image, as PDF and as Template. Student ID card maker program has an option to copy designed ID card to the other side of card. ID card generator tool provides Image cropping tool to crop single or multiple images for ID card.

ID Card Maker Software for Schools provides pre-defined designing templates to generate ID card quickly. Software facilitates users to save designed ID card log for future reference. ID card maker utility has an option to send designed ID card at specified email addresses using email feature. Software provides advance image designing objects to design ID cards such as Text, Line, Rectangle, Ellipse, Arc, Signature, Barcode, Watermark and Star symbols. ID card maker tool provides advance flexible printer settings to print created ID cards.

Features of Software:

1.Software provides option to design multiple ID cards with different barcode value and text.

2. Provides Image cropping tool to crop single or multiple images for your ID card.

3.Software facilitates users to export designed ID card as Image, as PDF and as Template.

4. Provides facility to save designed ID card log for future reference.

5.Software has an option to copy current design of ID card to the other side of card.

6.  No technical guidance required to operate the program.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.prodatadoctor.com

Email: support@prodatadoctor.com

ProDataDoctor.com
***@prodatadoctor.com
