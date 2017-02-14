News By Tag
Company introduces ID Card Maker Software for Schools to design identification cards for students
ID Card Maker Software for Schools provides facility to make multiple ID cards with different barcode value and text.
ID Card Maker Software for Schools provides pre-defined designing templates to generate ID card quickly. Software facilitates users to save designed ID card log for future reference. ID card maker utility has an option to send designed ID card at specified email addresses using email feature. Software provides advance image designing objects to design ID cards such as Text, Line, Rectangle, Ellipse, Arc, Signature, Barcode, Watermark and Star symbols. ID card maker tool provides advance flexible printer settings to print created ID cards.
Features of Software:
1.Software provides option to design multiple ID cards with different barcode value and text.
2. Provides Image cropping tool to crop single or multiple images for your ID card.
3.Software facilitates users to export designed ID card as Image, as PDF and as Template.
4. Provides facility to save designed ID card log for future reference.
5.Software has an option to copy current design of ID card to the other side of card.
6. No technical guidance required to operate the program.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.prodatadoctor.com
Email: support@prodatadoctor.com
