News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RAST Education Group chooses LiteracyPlanet for their schools in Iraq
February 16, 2017: Zakho British International School and Duhok British International School, the Rast Education group based in Iraq, have announced their appointment of LiteracyPlanet to provide an English literacy programme for pupils.
The two schools - which partner with the British Council to deliver both the Cambridge and the Oxford international curricula - will now be able to utilise the latest digital English literacy technology developed by LiteracyPlanet, as they continue their mission to pave the way for their pupils to progress to university level education.
Providing interactive exercises and activities, and covering Pre-school through to Year 9, LiteracyPlanet provides engaging content for students. Teachers can also access valuable reporting data on their students and where they are falling behind in the literacy curriculum.
It is expected that the engaging nature of the LiteracyPlanet programme will enhance learning at the schools and provide a boost to English literacy skills for different age groups and student ability levels.
The impressive track record of LiteracyPlanet, which has helped children from all over the world improve their literacy skills, was an influential factor in the appointment by Rast Education.
Recent research has proven LiteracyPlanet's strength as a learning resource, reflecting its potential as a development tool for teachers at both the Zakho British International School and Duhok British International School. In standardised literary tests, it was found that students using LiteracyPlanet performed between five percent and 11 percent better than schools which did not utilise the software.
LiteracyPlanet's accessibility at home, in addition to the classroom will provide further flexibility to the learning structure at the two Rast Education schools, allowing pupils to continue to brush up on their English skills when out of the classroom.
Shaun M Pender, COO Rast Education, said: "It is my pleasure to announce the excitement of Rast Education's Zakho British International School and Duhok British International School in teaming up with LiteracyPlanet from the UK.
"This is a monumental moment for the future of Education in Kurdistan and Iraq. The agreement has been made after receiving endless support and advice from the LiteracyPlanet team. Students will now be able to prosper not only in the classroom but in their home. Let the Literacy games begin."
ENDS
For further information about LiteracyPlanet head to the website, http://www.literacyplanet.com/
Contact
LiteracyPlanet
***@literacyplanet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse