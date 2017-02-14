News By Tag
Book Family Tour Packages On EMI
he country is not only home to the world's most famous mountain range, the Himalayas, but trekking trails through tropical rain forests, hills and valleys.
The tour packages give you an opportunity of a lifetime to have a gala time with your family at some. There are tour organizers now in the country that avails you Tour Packages on EMI. Isn't that exciting news? So, enjoy the news and take full advantage of it. Isn't this the most attractive offer? Book now and pay in 3 easy installments. This offer ensures that a luxury holiday doesn't burn a hole in your wallet.
How Does It Work?
Fill the travel booking form and find a travel deal of your choice.Choose your preferred airline or hotel and continue with the booking process.
When prompted to choose a 'Payment Option', select 'Credit Card (EMI)'. Choose the bank and plan (3, 6, 9 or 12-month) of your choice and enter your credit card details.
Once you've finalised your holiday ask your destination manager for an EMI Payment Option.Your booking will be processed and a confirmation will be sent to you.
Note:
This offer is available to a few Bank credit card holders only, you can check out the details section of the website.
The payment will be collected in 3 or more equated monthly installments. The first installment will reflect in your next credit card statement and the remaining two in the statements thereafter.
This payment option of Tour Packages on EMI is available for online bookings made on a few websites only.
Once the payment is authorized, your Package will be processed you will need to pay the total amount, in the pre-determined number of instalments, as per your credit card billing cycles.
Please note that the full amount will be charged on your card on the day of the transaction. Within 10 days, you will see a credit for the full amount.
The first EMI charge will occur subsequently. If your card's billing date falls within those 10 working days, you need to pay only the EMI amount to the bank.Such EMI transactions are at the discretion of your credit card issuing bank. If you have any queries about the Tour Packages on EMI, Please get in touch with your bank.
Across India, you get some magnificent landscapes which urges you to go for a hiking experiences and what better than going for a hike with your family? Three of the amazing trekking points are located in the north mingled in and around the Himalayas: Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Further south, where palm trees line the white sandy beaches, is the tropical region of Kerala. Take each one into account different difficulty level, altitude, season, duration and offers something unique each time.
For more information please visit: http://www.rukmat.com/
