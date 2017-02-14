Economy Success Drive Uruguay Telecommunication Market: Ken Research

End

Uruguay has been the fourth most developed economy in Latin America, measured in terms of PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, after Panama, Chile and Argentina. Providing estimated revenue of USD 1.5 billion that accounts for 2.9% of GDP, the telecom and pay-TV services market in Uruguay is one of the most developed services in the region. Antel, which reckons for a monopoly in several key market segments, is the largest player in the market in terms of revenue, distantly followed by mobile operators Movistar and Claro. Uruguay's higher levels of development in the telecom segment are majorly due to the implementation of ambitious digital development policy aimed at provision of internet access to majority of its population and in the years to proceed the country is forecasted to benefit majorly due to related developing factors.The country reckons for the highest 4G/LTE penetration rates in Latin America, which combined with a high FTTH adoption rate has lead to creation of a fertile ground for the development of a wide variety of digital services and applications in areas such as OTT and Internet of Things solutions with respect to smart cities, smart metering, smart home and smart building and the current level is anyhow expected to ameliorate in the future years. It is also projected that the country's mobile subscriber base will be expanding at a CAGR of 1.6% during the 2016-2021 period, mainly by M2M connections and the increasing adoption of mobile data services, particularly in less populated parts of the country, where the future rollout of 4G/LTE in the 700MHz band will be having a greater impact.Companies CoveredAntel, Telefonica, Movistar Uruguay, America Mvil, Claro Uruguay, TCC, Nuevo Siglo, DIRECTV Uruguay, Netflix, Spotify