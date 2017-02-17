News By Tag
Krai Mira, the spiritual successor to the classic Fallout, is making a huge comeback in April
It wouldn't be possible without the cooperation between IMGN.PRO and TallTech Studios. The Extended Cut rebuilds formula of Krai Mira and makes it even more addictive with tons of new content. The release date is set for April 4, 2017!
The action takes place in an open world full of a variety of locations. Every step reveals new dangers. The smell of the toxic air makes breathing almost impossible. Skin is burnt by the sun, the ground is soaked with radiation and blood. Survival is the priority here, then finding out what actually happened in this forsaken place. To do that, the player needs to fight monsters and looters alike.
That's why the most important aspect of Krai Mira is combat. The player is given a wide range of weapons and armor, including some pretty unusual items. It's possible, for example, to wear various things you pick up during exploration, like old flat tires. This realistic element makes Krai Mira's universe a whole lot more believable. The player levels up, developing their character and carefully selecting abilities. While exploring the radioactive desert, lost cities, forests, caves, and swamps, NPCs are waiting to offer interesting quests.
KRAI MIRA: EXTENDED CUT
This old-school production by TallTech Studio, styled after the genre's classics, is getting a spectacular amount of improvements thanks to this special version of the game. Rich new content will enhance the experience of the dangerfilled post-apocalyptic world: developers implemented interactive help and tips, new inventory view and UI adjustments. Players will also find many new items, including high level armor and advanced cures. And this is just the beginning – you'll meet even more dangerous creatures and much more random encounters. The truth is, you always need to watch your back in Krai Mira.
At the same time the developers have added new localizations (French, Polish, and German), tons of new dialogue lines, and smarter AI. The player will also find new locations: the monastery, catacombs, "Lake" laboratory complex, ancient ruins, and more. So you can be sure of the fact, that Krai Mira: Extended Cut is carefully polished – the developers also took care of bugs, balance and optimization fixes. And, most importantly, now you'll be able to continue your adventure after completing the main quest.
FEATURES:
- improved, better-quality content
- impressively precise in-combat design
- sneaking, setting up traps and mines
- additional flavor in minigames: gambling, dice, arcade machine
- exploring various locations, such as swamps, forests, desert, caves, ancient ruins
- collecting weapons, armor, and unique items
- intriguing main storyline in an open world
- additional side missions
- dynamic day and night cycle
- character development around personal preferences
- gaining followers
- inspired by cult games like Fallout, Commandos, and Diablo
Krai Mira: Extended Cut will be out April 4, 2017 on PC. It will be available on Steam for 11,99 EUR/12,99 USD/9,99 GBP.
More information about the game can be found on the official website (http://www.crimeagame.com/
TallTech Studios
TallTech Studios is an ambitious Poland-based team consisting of three people: Rostyslav Kravtsiv (game design, graphic design, 3D assets, programming, texts), Piotr Koczewski (music and sound effects, PR, marketing), and Ceslav Sukstul (3D assets, promotion). Krai Mira, originally known as Crimea, is their first project following a successful Kickstarter campaign. http://crimeagame.com/
IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PROis a global publisher and developer of video games, with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biał
