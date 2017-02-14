Rupa Frontline launches new campaign, hails Ranveer as 'Aankh Ka Taara'

Rupa Frontline has launched its latest ad campaign starring Ranveer Singh.

Rupa Frontline New TVC - Ranveer Singh Workout

Contact

Rimmy Sett Banerjee

***@rupa.co.in Rimmy Sett Banerjee

End

-- India's much acclaimed inner wear brand; Rupa Frontline has launched its latest ad campaign starring Ranveer Singh. This is the first campaign post its logo launch earlier this year, which reiterates the brand's proposition of comfort in a fun and lively manner.Conceptualized by Scarecrow Communications, the campaign sets off with two commercials being aired simultaneously across TV and digital media.The first ad presents a Gym sequence where Ranveer Singh is shown doing incredible stunts on a tread mill with ease, while his co-workers swoon over his antics. The background score "Main thari aankh ka tara, bachha soon pyara pyara" sets the mood for the ad and makes it a delightful treat to watch.The second ad is equally endearing and opens with a bunch of kids trying to play football in the terrace. Tempted to play, Ranveer intervenes and gives out some amazing football tricks in an effortless manner much to the amazement of the kids. The tricks are the major attraction of the ad and have been pulled off with swift adroitness and proficiency by Ranveer. The background score remains the much-hummable "Aankh ka taara" song."Rupa Frontline is one of the popular innerwear brands, and with our new campaign we strive to hit it off immediately with our TG. The ad is young, energetic, much entertaining and contemporary, much like the consumers who lead a passionate life full of zeal and energy" says Mr Arunava Sengupta of Scarecrow Communications."Ranveer has done a great job with the ads. You can see him doing some good acrobatic stunts, which are sure to blow your mind. The music is peepy and young, and has the potential to become the next swag anthem for India" adds Mr Sengupta.Mr Mukesh Agarwal, Brand President, Rupa Frontline, is excited about the campaign. He says, "We think we've done it again. Our last ad with Ranveer Singh broke all the records for the innerwear category receiving a huge viewership within a very short span of time. The new ad has the potential to recreate the magic of the old ad, and entertain and inspire at the same time."The brand will explore print, outdoor and digital media to launch the campaign across India.Creative Agency – Scarecrow CommunicationsDirector – Navzar EraneeProduction House – ‎Walkabout FilmsRupa & Co. Ltd. is one the largest knitwear brands in India engaged in the manufacturing, branding and marketing of innerwear and casual wear for men and women. The Company started in 1968 as Binod Hosiery, but was later renamed to be known as Rupa & Co. Pvt. Ltd. Managed by Shri P. R. Agarwal, Shri G. P. Agarwal and Shri K. B. Agarwal, Rupa has become a generic name in the entire innerwear and fashion wear space for its comfort and price factor.Rupa Corporate: rupa.co.inRanveer Singh is one of the leading actors in Bollywood film fraternity, who is known for his immaculate comic timing, glamorous sense of style, and fun loving nature. Some of the important films to his credit are Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Lootera, and Band Baaja Baaraat. Dil Dhadakane Do is one of his latest hits, which has repositioned him as a mature actor and has the whole fraternity talk about his talent.Sr Executive PRRupa & Company Limited1, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Metro Tower, Kolkata - 700071Tel - 91 33 3057 3100 | Fax - 91 33 2288 1362 | Web -www.rupa.co.in