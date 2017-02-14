 
News By Tag
* Hadoop Administrator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Jersey
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Big Data and Hadoop Administrator Online Training by Certified Expert

Hub4tech – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
NEW JERSEY, Wash. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- This course is designed to provide the training for Apache Hadoop which is a framework that allows distributed processing of large data sets across clusters of computers using simple programming models.

The advantage with Apache Hadoop is that it can scale up from single servers to thousands of machines, each offering local computation and storage to deliver high-performance without relying upon hardware.

Now days, in the market there is a certification CCAH (Cloudera Certified Administrator for Apache Hadoop) backed by Cloudera. The CCAH validates the ability of an individual to configure, deploy, maintain, and secure an Apache Hadoop cluster.

This course will help you in understanding the Apache Hadoop system library from very beginning to advance so that you can crack your CCAH certification and able to configure, deploy, maintain, and secure an Apache Hadoop cluster.

Big Data and Hadoop Administrator Course Curriculum

Module 1. HDFS (17%)

Module 2. YARN and MapReduce version 2 (MRv2) (17%)

Module 3. Hadoop Cluster Planning (16%)

Module 4. Hadoop Cluster Installation and Administration (25%)

Module 5. Resource Management (10%)

Module 6. Monitoring and Logging (15%)

Big Data and Hadoop Administrator Online Training -

http://www.hub4tech.com/big-data-and-analytics/big-data-a...

Contact
Hub4Tech
9069139140
info@hub4tech.com
End
Source:Hub4Tech
Email:***@hub4tech.com
Posted By:***@hub4tech.com Email Verified
Tags:Hadoop Administrator
Industry:Education
Location:New Jersey - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share