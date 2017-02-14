Big Data and Hadoop Administrator Online Training by Certified Expert

Hub4tech – live online certification based training and assessment platform

-- This course is designed to provide the training for Apache Hadoop which is a framework that allows distributed processing of large data sets across clusters of computers using simple programming models.The advantage with Apache Hadoop is that it can scale up from single servers to thousands of machines, each offering local computation and storage to deliver high-performance without relying upon hardware.Now days, in the market there is a certification CCAH (Cloudera Certified Administrator for Apache Hadoop) backed by Cloudera. The CCAH validates the ability of an individual to configure, deploy, maintain, and secure an Apache Hadoop cluster.This course will help you in understanding the Apache Hadoop system library from very beginning to advance so that you can crack your CCAH certification and able to configure, deploy, maintain, and secure an Apache Hadoop cluster.Module 1. HDFS (17%)Module 2. YARN and MapReduce version 2 (MRv2) (17%)Module 3. Hadoop Cluster Planning (16%)Module 4. Hadoop Cluster Installation and Administration (25%)Module 5. Resource Management (10%)Module 6. Monitoring and Logging (15%)