Capital Strategy Partners expands its Technology Research team
Jonathan Young joins Capital Strategy Partners with more than eleven years of research experience. Most recently he was Head of Research and Communications at Australian based institution ANZ Bank Limited in Sydney before being head hunted by Capital Strategy Partners.
Jonathan Young will be responsible for equity research coverage of the Telecom Services sector and will be based in Tokyo.
Jonathan Young holds a BSc in Media and Communications from the University of New South Wales.
Capital Strategy Partners' President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graham Blake commented on the new appointment saying "Jonathan's appointment marks our commitment to maintaining an industry-leading team of equity research analysts to provide insightful analysis to institutional and hedge fund clients. I am confident that the deep experience that Jonathan brings to our team will further enhance our services provided to our client base here at Capital Strategy Partners."
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
