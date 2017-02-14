Oliver Stone, Willem Dafoe, Aki Kaurismaki, Olivier Assayas at Lucca Film Festival and Europa CInema

Spread the Word

-- Oliver Stone, Willem Dafoe, Aki Kaurismaki, Olivier Assayas, Valeria Golino and Julien Temple are the stars of Lucca Film Festival e Europa Cinema 2017, taking place from the 2nd to the 9th of April in the Tuscan cities of Lucca and Viareggio. The Festival will pay tribute to each of the award-winning international film stars with prize giving ceremonies, special film screenings and open masterclasses with the audience. This year the International Feature Film Contest celebrates its second edition with 14 films competing from around the world, enriched by Hors-Concour Premiers and by the well-established International Short Film Competition. Lucca Film Festival e Europa Cinema is among the first events in Italy to film part of its activities using innovative 360° cameras.Tribute to Oliver StoneHaving celebrated David Lynch (2014), David Cronenberg (2015), William Friedkin and George Romero (2016), this year Lucca Film Festival honors Oliver Stone with a complete film retrospective. The three-time American Oscar winning director, screenwriter, producer and actor will be in Lucca to receive a Life Time Achievement Award and to hold a Masterclass on cinema open to the public. The complete film retrospective will trace Oliver Stone's entire career from his debut film Seizure (1974) to the recent Snowden (2016), through unforgettable classics. The American director will present his epic historical drama film Alexander (2004).Aki Kaurismaki and Olivier AssayasGreat European cinema also takes center stage at Lucca Film Festival e Europa Cinema 2017 with the presence of two of the most respected contemporary filmmakers Aki Kaurismaki and Olivier Assayas. The Finnish Maestro - who has directed masterpieces such as The Man without a Past, The Match Factory Girl and Le Havre - will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Prize from the Fondazione Giacomo Puccini for his film Lights in the Dusk (2006), which will be screened during the festival. After the awards ceremony, Kaurismaki will engage in a conversation the audience and then present in an Italian premiere his latest work The other side of hope, which was recently presented at the Berlinale. French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, who was recently honored at the Cannes Film Festival, will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, meet the audience and present his latest film Personal Shopper that will be screened that same evening.The cinema of Valeria GolinoValeria Golino is an artist with a dazzling international career, who has worked alongside great Italian directors like Gabriele Salvatores, Ferzan Ozpetek, Francesca Archibugi, Emanuele Crialese, Paolo Virzi and together with iconic American directors like Sean Penn in Lone Wolf and Quentin Tarantino in Four Rooms. Valeria Golino will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and have an open dialogue with the public on her many roles as an actress, director and producer.Tribute to Giada ColagrandeThe Lucca Film Festival tribute to women and cinema is honoring director, actress and screenwriter Giada Colagrande. The Italian filmmaker, directed her first feature film Open my Heart in 2001 and presented it at the Venice Film Festival. In 2005, Colagrande wrote and starred in her second feature film Before It Had a Name alongside actor Willem Dafoe with whom she also collaborates in her third film A Woman. As well as working on screenplays and fiction, Giada Colagrande also focuses on documentaries.Tribute to Willem DafoeWillem Dafoe will be among the stars celebrated in Lucca and the festival will pay tribute to the American actor with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Dafoe started acting in the eighties and achieved international fame in Oliver Stone's Platoon, in Mississipi Burning by director Alan Parker, in Martin Scorsese's The Last Temptation of Christ, in Shadow of the Vampire and in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.Julien Temple and PunkJulien Temple's name is indissolubly linked to punk and rock music; and in the course of his career the British director has made numerous documentaries, fiction and video clips on the theme. Temple is the biographer and promoter of the punk movement at its birth with productions such as The Great Rock' n 'Roll Swindle (1980) and The Filth and the Fury (2000) featuring the Sex Pistols. Temple will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and meet the audience to talk about the relationship between image and music. Julien Temple will inaugurate the Lucca Film Festival exhibition dedicated to punk and to its relationship with art and cinema in the 70s and 80s on Monday 3 April.Cristi Puiu and Bruno Monsaingeon Masters of FilmLucca Film Festival 2017 will dedicate a special tribute to Romanian director Cristi Puiu who with Stuff and Dough (2001) and The Death of Mr. Lăzărescu (2005) inaugurated the season of the New Romanian Cinema. Puiu will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, meet with the audience and enjoy the very first complete retrospective of his work in Italy. French director Bruno Monsaingeon crowns this edition's parade of stars. Among the greatest musical documentary filmmakers in the world, Monsaingeon will be in Lucca to collaborate with the Istituto Luigi Boccherini on a special project. The author will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and will conduct a seminar on the relationship between image and music.International Feature Film ContestThe Chairman and Members of the Jury who will award the "Best Film" prize will be announced at a later date. The winning director will receive a sum of 3,000 Euros.Cinema Music Special EventAmong the not-to-be-missed events of the 2017 edition, the live interpretation of Yasujiro Ozu's masterpiece Floating Weeds (1934) performed by the Luigi Boccherini Institute of Lucca in collaboration with the Maxxi Museum in Rome. A chamber-music ensemble will perform the soundtrack taking into account traditional Japanese pentatonic scales achieving oriental texture and acoustics using original instruments. Maestro Mazzoli will direct the Boccherini Institute ensemble.