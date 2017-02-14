News By Tag
Zerone has recently added Microsoft Dynamics GP in their dynamics range
Microsoft Dynamics GP is just the appropriate ERP solution for small sized business units owing to its extreme flexibility. Hence, you can start just with what you need and then expand gradually with increasing needs. Microsoft Dynamics GP is designed to expand with your business.
With Microsoft dynamics GP you can avail of the following features:
· Financial accounting – This allows you to manage your budget, assets and banking. It has built-in analytics and account level security.
· Sales – Dynamics GP manages all sales and service related issues with ease and speed.
· Operations management – with equal speed and ease it manages production, orders, inventory and returns.
· Human resources – Dynamics GP looks after hiring of staff, training, maintaining employee profiles and payrolls as well.
· Business intelligence – The greatest advantage is possibility of getting real time analytics by tracking employee performance so as to enable improvement and innovation.
Microsoft Dynamics GP – A convenient package that is cost effective, yet allows small business units to get advantage of the latest tools and facilities without compromise. Whatever the size, business cannot flourish in a competition without the aid of technology.
Now Zerone Technologies is ready with the new Microsoft Dynamics package, offering the best and prompt services so that you can jumpstart with the technological edge and survive in the competitive market.
Our services include installation, training, testing, online/ offline support round the clock and constant partnership in the growth and development of the company.
Contact for details – Zerone Technologies. http://www.zeronetechnologies.com/
Zerone Technologies
***@gmail.com
