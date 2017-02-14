News By Tag
Huxford Group hires distressed assets specialist for Asia
Most recently, Mr. Chen was a Senior Director at a Wealth Management firm in Hong Kong and his appointment is part of Huxford Group's ongoing expansion in Asia.
Huxford Group's Managing Director commented on Jeremy Chen's appointment saying "With Jeremy's experience in stressed and distressed products, we are delighted he is joining Huxford Group. This is an important senior hire as we continue to expand our fixed income platform in the region to offer clients the very best in terms of products, ideas and execution, which is what we are known for here at Huxford Group."
Huxford Group's Head of Investment Solutions also added "With global bank balance sheets shrinking, stressed and distressed products assume new importance. As such, Jeremy's appointment is significant as we seek to fulfil the needs of our clients here at Huxford Group."
About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/
As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.
Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.
Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
