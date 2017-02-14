News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ecosmob Technologies Announced to Offer Custom Business IP PBX solution Development in FreeSWITCH
A spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer custom development service for Business IP PBX software solution along with the added solutions such as soft phone system.
The spokesperson of the company shared that, "Business IP PBX Software Solution is in use for quite a long. There are so many companies around the globe, which are using this communication solution in their companies to support advanced communication and collaboration. With time and the popularity of VoIP technologies and its solutions, more and more companies have started adopting the Business IP PBX software solution. The companies are leveraging the benefits of these amazing technological advancements."
The company has a team of expert FreeSWITCH developers who can develop any type of IP PBX aka Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange solution. The offered solution is a robust system which can handle small to high call traffic in parallel. Also, this solution comes with advanced features to support any type of business communication and collaboration needs.
The spokesperson of the company further announced about their offering of FreeSWITCH IP PBX soft phone system. As per the details shared by the spokesperson of the company, the hardware phones are getting out of trend and more and more companies have started adopting the FreeSWITCH IP PBX (https://www.ecosmob.com/
The company offers the blended solution of Business IP PBX software solution and IP PBX soft phone. This means the company which is using this blended solution can furnish its communication ecosystem with the ultramodern infrastructure.
The spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies further shared that "This type of solution is in the trend now. The companies are more likely to have both IP PBX and integrated soft phone with this business IP PBX software solution. Thus, we thought to offer a blended solution which can fit into this in trend need of the companies. We use FreeSWITCH technology for developing this software solution because that is more robust and secured compared to its counterparts."
Contact Details:
sales@ecosmob.com
https://www.ecosmob.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse