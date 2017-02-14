Amber House Promotes Healthy Care

Taking fitness and nutrition very seriously

-- Person centred care at Amber House takes care of health and wellbeing with a dedicated routine of exercise and healthy eating.Taking fitness and nutrition very seriously Amber House are working with the Cook 4 Life healthy eating initiative to run alongside their dedicated physical activities schedule.Eileen Smale, activity coordinator at Amber House says: " Maintaining and improving the health of each individual within our care is incredibly important. We now have a routine that incorporates gentle exercise such as walking, to more energetic activities such as trampolining, and a healthy eating education programme. Already we can see the positive effects it has as our service users muscle development, confidence, and general wellbeing."As part of providing service users with a higher quality of life through nutritional and varied physical activities Health and wellbeing forms part of a daily routine within Amber House. From food label education to increased mobility, the activities are aimed at improving education, enabling choices, and promoting good health.Amber House is a small provider of residential, personal, day, respite care and supported living for people with learning disabilities and those affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder 52 weeks a year for adults over the age of 18. They are dedicated to improving the opportunities available for young adults in their care, especially improving the understanding and awareness of their work in the wider community.