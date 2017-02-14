 
TheBagTalk would be India's first ever curated-marketplace exclusively for Bags

TheBagTalk would be India's first ever curated-marketplace exclusively for Bags, Luggage, Handbags, Clutches and Wallets, and more.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- TheBagTalk would be India's first ever curated-marketplace exclusively for Bags, Luggage, Handbags, Clutches and Wallets, and more.

• We already have 20 bag manufacturers/brands on board. We would not be listing distributors/retailers on the site. This helps us connect the brand directly with the consumer, and eliminates the various pricing related issues being faced by brands currently.
• These 20 manufacturers give us access to 35-40 bag brands. We plan to take this number up to a staggering 100 brands by March.
• TheBagTalk has some clear differentiators for these Brands. These include:
• Better UI/UX compared to other marketplaces, which accentuates the overall brand appeal. Every consumer should feel an aesthetic design language present across the buying process
• Product photography being undertaken for the brands in a high-fashion format, rather than plain Jane white background imagery you see across marketplaces. Each bag is showcased in a high-fashion style giving a sense of aspiration to the consumer.
• Real-time access to various world-class analytics, not being offered to brands today
• 360 degree native advertising possibilities: we have an in house content creation and content marketing team that aims to provide high quality content with short videos and blogs create interesting marketing possibilities for brands
• Individual agents to introduce the products within their respective friends/family circles
• Real time Payment Reconciliation (which is a major pain point for brands listed on e-commerce marketplaces today)
• Social media marketing across the social networks of TheBagTalk
• Apart from being an e-commerce platform, we are building a heavy content platform too. This section is already live. You can view our articles on www.thebagtalk.com
• Currently our focus is on written content which in the next month will diversify to high-quality video content as well
• Sitting on top of the transaction site and the blog is a loyalty program which gratifies users for:
• Simply engaging with the content (reading, sharing, taking polls, etc.)
• Filling basic information (name, email, address, phone number, social access etc.)
• Purchase behaviour
• The user can then use these earned points (we call them CLINKS) to redeem for purchases.
• Private Labels: We would be launching the following labels/brands via the parent company High Spirit Commercial Ventures (HSCV), which has been into manufacturing & distribution for the last 20 years.
• Hashtag: The word HASHTAG has been trademarked by HSCV, and would be focussing on backpacks for the college goers. This would be exclusive to TheBagTalk.
• Disney: This range would be made available to TheBagTalk via HSCV for backpacks& luggage for various Disney (including Avengers) characters.
• Celebrity Ranges: Various celebrity ranges (Anita Hassanandani, Rannvijay Singh, EktaKapoor,Jonty Rhodes, etc.) would be manufactured and launched exclusively on the site. The celebrity would be promoting the bags cross his/her social networks, and there by driving traffic on to the site. Just to give you a sense, between Anita, Rannvijay and Ekta, the social reach is a staggering 6mn (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter).
• Store Model: To achieve a true omni-channel experience, we would also be launching our brick-n-mortar stores. These would be state of art, highly tech enabled formats where in the consumers could engage with the products (to get a touch-n-feel), and eventually buy online (at the store, or on their device). The delivery of the product would happen via the logistics partners. The store will be designed using machine learning, deep learning, and analytics technologies to help understand the customer and provide the best possible experience
• Online Agents: We are enrolling individuals who would be our representatives and would power-up their devices to assist a sale within their peer networks. In return they would earn a commission.
• Additionally, we would also be launching a B2B platform, wherein corporates could order in bulk for their requirements.
• Lastly, since HSCV owns and operates its own depots across 43 locations, TheBagTalk would be able to stock and deliver locally to those locations within a day, once the volumes pick up and we get a sense of the demand from that particular location

Visit us at https://www.thebagtalk.com/

