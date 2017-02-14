News By Tag
TheBagTalk would be India's first ever curated-marketplace exclusively for Bags
TheBagTalk would be India's first ever curated-marketplace exclusively for Bags, Luggage, Handbags, Clutches and Wallets, and more.
• We already have 20 bag manufacturers/
• These 20 manufacturers give us access to 35-40 bag brands. We plan to take this number up to a staggering 100 brands by March.
• TheBagTalk has some clear differentiators for these Brands. These include:
• Better UI/UX compared to other marketplaces, which accentuates the overall brand appeal. Every consumer should feel an aesthetic design language present across the buying process
• Product photography being undertaken for the brands in a high-fashion format, rather than plain Jane white background imagery you see across marketplaces. Each bag is showcased in a high-fashion style giving a sense of aspiration to the consumer.
• Real-time access to various world-class analytics, not being offered to brands today
• 360 degree native advertising possibilities:
• Individual agents to introduce the products within their respective friends/family circles
• Real time Payment Reconciliation (which is a major pain point for brands listed on e-commerce marketplaces today)
• Social media marketing across the social networks of TheBagTalk
• Apart from being an e-commerce platform, we are building a heavy content platform too. This section is already live. You can view our articles on www.thebagtalk.com
• Currently our focus is on written content which in the next month will diversify to high-quality video content as well
• Sitting on top of the transaction site and the blog is a loyalty program which gratifies users for:
• Simply engaging with the content (reading, sharing, taking polls, etc.)
• Filling basic information (name, email, address, phone number, social access etc.)
• Purchase behaviour
• The user can then use these earned points (we call them CLINKS) to redeem for purchases.
• Private Labels: We would be launching the following labels/brands via the parent company High Spirit Commercial Ventures (HSCV), which has been into manufacturing & distribution for the last 20 years.
• Hashtag: The word HASHTAG has been trademarked by HSCV, and would be focussing on backpacks for the college goers. This would be exclusive to TheBagTalk.
• Disney: This range would be made available to TheBagTalk via HSCV for backpacks&
• Celebrity Ranges: Various celebrity ranges (Anita Hassanandani, Rannvijay Singh, EktaKapoor,Jonty Rhodes, etc.) would be manufactured and launched exclusively on the site. The celebrity would be promoting the bags cross his/her social networks, and there by driving traffic on to the site. Just to give you a sense, between Anita, Rannvijay and Ekta, the social reach is a staggering 6mn (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter).
• Store Model: To achieve a true omni-channel experience, we would also be launching our brick-n-mortar stores. These would be state of art, highly tech enabled formats where in the consumers could engage with the products (to get a touch-n-feel)
• Online Agents: We are enrolling individuals who would be our representatives and would power-up their devices to assist a sale within their peer networks. In return they would earn a commission.
• Additionally, we would also be launching a B2B platform, wherein corporates could order in bulk for their requirements.
• Lastly, since HSCV owns and operates its own depots across 43 locations, TheBagTalk would be able to stock and deliver locally to those locations within a day, once the volumes pick up and we get a sense of the demand from that particular location
Visit us at https://www.thebagtalk.com/
Mumbai Maharashtra
***@gmail.com
