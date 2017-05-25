 
Industry News





German Navy & Combined Joint Operations at Sea Centre of Excellence join speaker line-up at UMST

SMi's Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference will take place in London on the 24th & 25th May 2017.
 
 
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017
 
KENSINGTON, England - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- UMST 2017 aims to explore leading and winning naval warfare through technological innovation of maritime robotic systems. Being the only conference on the market which is reflecting off Exercise Unmanned Warrior and with the support of Admiral Sir George Zambellas, Former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff from the Royal Navy; the industry leading two day conference will provide attendees with 17 presentations, 2 interactive panel debates, 5+ hours of networking time and an interactive pre-conference workshop.

Topics that will be explored throughout the event include: USVs and UUVs, autonomous versus remote controlled systems, force protection missions, off-board sensor systems, integrating UAVs, mine warfare, the role of NATO, protecting the blue economy and so much more...

SMi are delighted to welcome two new speakers to the expert speaker line up from the German Navy and Combined Joint Operations at Sea Centre of Excellence.

Commander Lutz Reichel, Future Development of Naval Air Systems from the German Navy will be presenting on 'Unmanned Aerial Systems on German Corvette Class 130' on day two of the conference, where he will discuss the following:

• Corvette class 130: a short history of UAVs
• Reconnaissance with EO- and IR-sensor
• Rotor drone against fixed wing drone
• German regulations to operate UAV in international airspace

Lieutenant Colonel Luca Bertonati, Transformation Branch SO from Combined Joint Operations at Sea Centre of Excellence will be speaking on day two of the conference and will be providing delegates with his presentation entitled 'Autonomy and Counter Unmanned Autonomous Systems (CUAXS)' where he will speak on:

• Future global strategic context and UAxS
• Impact on the conduct of operations
• Threat-Vulnerability analysis
• Doctrine, Organisation, Training, Materiel, Leadership, Personnel, Facilities, and Interoperability (DOTMLPFI)

To view the full programme with all speakers and their presentations or for those wanting to attend visit the event website on www.umsconference.com/prlog

There is currently an early bird offer available; book by 28th of February to save £200 off the conference price.

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017 Gold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics

For sponsorship packages: Contact Justin Predescu +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or e-mail jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For delegate enquiries: Contact Thomas Cox on +44 (0)20 7827 6066 or email tcox@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology
24 -25 May 2017
London, UK
www.umsconference.com/prlog
Contact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6054
#UMSTechnology
Gold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

