A never-before-experience – the GLOBE LUXURIÉ DÉCODÉ June, 2017, Dubai

Luxury Awards in Dubai - Promising a splurge of the most-priced collections from the luxury market and experiences beyond the ordinary to the most discerning clientele across the world, Stimulus Research Services is yet again on its route, this time.

-- After the successful culmination of the World Business Conclave 2016 in Hong Kong, it is time for Stimulus Research Services to take a big step towards a unique initiative – the GLOBE LUXURIÉ DÉCODÉ. Stimulus Research Services, at the GLOBE LUXURIÉ DÉCODÉ in June in Dubai, will create an experience that will define the timeline of luxury events in Dubai. The GLOBE LUXURIÉ DÉCODÉ, a never-seen-before initiative, will be a unique platform showcasing the biggest luxury brands, a never-witnessed-before auction featuring 20 premium brands, an awards ceremony honouring 101 international luxury brands, a business conclave and an extravagant expo featuring more than 150 international luxury conglomerates, witnessed by more than 600 corporates over a period of two days, all under one roof!The event will be Stimulus' endeavor to showcase Indian luxury to the world – bringing about what defines India – the grandiose, the extravagant, and the magnificent, with an Indian trademark! Through this event, we intend to drive business and cash inflow for the Indian economy. It will be a unique opportunity for Indian brands to position themselves in the international luxury brand space, giving them exclusive opportunities and exposure.The GLOBE LUXURIÉ DÉCODÉ will be a luxurious experience, not just for the participants, but for also those who'll be a witness. The event will be bringing together the rich and the famous, the ambitious and the achievers – anyone and everyone who would want to be associated with opulence and grandeur.Stimulus Research Services had previously organized the 'World Business Conclave 2016' in Hong Kong, bringing together the biggest and the most influential corporate leaders and intelligentsia from the Asia Pacific region, together under one roof. The 'World Business Conclave 2016' was highlighted by the GLOBE Platinum Awards given out to 101 brands and leaders from this region. The Conclave was an opportunity to create unique and innovative business solutions and ideas that would help further Indian trade and showcase India to the international biz world.Stimulus Research Services rides high on the international business firmament as one of the best-in-class business research services providers. Stimulus strives to reorganise the world business sector by creating a viable global platform that recognises and rewards industries and brands performing well in their respective domains through scientific research methodologies and conceptual consultancy. Stimulus aims to incubate conditions where businesses can grow beyond national borders towards universal acceptance through networking and become iconic brands.Learn more atwww.worldofbusiness.me