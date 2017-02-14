News By Tag
Ziox Mobiles announces Thunder MEGA with 4000 mAh battery and Power Bank function
• Free OTG Cable which enables the power bank functionality
• 4 LED torch & Wireless FM
Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, one of the fastest growing mobile handset brands in the country announces the launch of its Big Battery 'Thunder Mega' feature phone with thunderous 4000mAh battery that promises upto 50 hrs of talk time along with 1300 hrs of standby. Apart from big battery this phone can also charge other phone with OTG Cable.
With the latest offerings, Ziox Mobiles aims to empower the lives of consumers with the latest in technology at the best budgeted prices. The phone is paired with SOS button for safety of Women & senior citizens along with 4 LED Torch, Wireless FM and a Mobile Tracker keeping the device available and in use all the time.
The phone in its chiseled looks sports a 2.4'' bright Display that delivers enhanced picture quality and facilitates easy viewing for the user. Along with the display, a 32GB expandable memory with inbuilt features like internet support, Bluetooth connectivity, Ziox Search and Ziox Portal to keep you entertained anywhere.
The phone memory also incorporates 1000 contacts & 200 SMS facilitating easy use. Lastly, the phone supports Digital Camera with Flashlight that lets you capture your best moments even in low light.
Commenting on the launch of the newest device, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer – Ziox Mobiles adds, "With our newest phone, Ziox pushes the limit further set for a feature phone in the Industry. Big battery and power bank function combo will definitely address the audience who are facing hitches via battery and also looks to charge their phone via powerbank".
The smart and budget – friendly Thunder Mega feature phone is available in the combination of Black + Red, Black + Grey, Black + Orange colors across the leading retail and e-tail stores across India.
Key Features
• 4000 mAh battery with power bank feature
• Free OTG Cable
• Wireless FM
• 4 LED torch light
• SOS button
• 2.4″ bright display
• Dual Sim
• 1000 contacts & 200 SMS
• Digital Camera with Flashlight
• Internet & Bluetooth connectivity
• Auto Call recorder & Mobile tracker
• Up to 32 GB expandable memory
• Available in Black + Red, Black + Grey, Black + Orange
For details: http://ziox.in
Ziox Mobiles (Sun Airvoice Pvt. Ltd.)
701-706, NDM-1 Mall, Plot No. 2, 3, 4,
Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi – 110034
Ph. No.: +91-11-42454245
Email: info@zioxmobile.com
