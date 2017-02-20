Country(s)
Fastest Growing Auto Dealer Route 9 Mitsubishi Of Freehold NJ Celebrates President's Month
The fastest growing dealership in America Route 9 Mitsubishi in Freehold New Jersey is extending their President's day sale for the rest of February.
FREEHOLD, N.J. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Business has been growing and Mitsubishi customers all over New Jersey and New York have been experiencing the tremendous deals that are being offered at Route 9 Mitsubishi of Freehold, NJ. A recent review on Facebook from a Route 9 Mitsubishi customer said "Great people who work hard and love what they do." So Nick Gouvouniotis, the owner of the dealership said, "Let's make some more customers just as happy and offer $65 lease specials on four vehicles."
Route 9 Mitsubishi of Freehold, NJ has $65 lease specials on Outlander, Outlander Sport, Mirage and Lancer models. In addition, the dealership is offering a "Flip Your Ride" promotion where customers are able to upgrade their vehicles and pay half off of MSRP on the purchase of the new vehicle. "I believe that these are deals that ever past, present and future president of the United States of America would approve of", said Nick Gouvouniotis. The dealership is has been successfully selling vehicles with this promotion so they decided to extend it through the end of the month. $65 payments on Mitsubishi vehicles are proven to be the lowest price for a Mitsubishi vehicle. Customers have been traveling from as far as Staten Island to as far as Philadelphia to take advantage of these offers.
Route 9 Mitsubishi also has been welcoming vehicles of all makes and models to visit the service department. "We have one of the most qualified technicians in the industry and the most advanced tools to fix any vehicle", said "Enrique Melgar, the dealership's parts and service director. The dealership is offering 0% financing on service repairs to allow customers to properly fix their vehicles without having the stress of coming out of pocket for repairs. Melgar also said "we are offering a free diagnostic check on check engine lights." These service specials are just two of the examples of how Route 9 Mitsubishi is offering customer care.
The dealership has been successfully growing in the local community since opening in October of 2016. Since the dealership is located near the Freehold Raceway Mall customers are welcome to stop by anytime to have their vehicles evaluated and to look at upgrade options. Most people do not realize that Mitsubishi is one of the most technologically advanced vehicles in the market place. "I would like to invite anyone shopping for a Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Nissan Sentra or Hyundai Elantra to stop in and take a look at the Mitsubishi Lancer," said Nick Colella, product specialist at Route 9 Mitsubishi. He added "unlike the other mentioned vehicles the Lancer is even available with an all wheel control drive system at a similar price point as these front wheel drive vehicles that were mentioned."
Route 9 Mitsubishi is located at 4020 Route 9 South in Freehold, NJ. The website for the dealership is http://www.route9mitsubishi.com/
