News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mimecast Combats Rise of Internal Email Threats with Industry-First Purpose-Built Cloud Security
Report reveals 99% of Organizations Surveyed Impacted by Internal Email Threats
Mimecast Internal Email Protect is an add-on to the award winning Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection family of email security offerings which includes URL protect, Attachment Protect and Impersonation Protect. New research Mimecast commissioned from Forrester Consulting indicates that organizations need to move beyond basic email security capabilities. The research evaluated the state of enterprise understanding of insider security threats by surveying 253 Security and Risk Management experts from the US, UK, South Africa, and Australia. The results were compiled in a Forrester Technology Adoption Profile study which found that 99 percent of organizations surveyed had experienced some form of insider security incident in the past 24 months.
The newly launched Internal Email Protect service can address these threats by enabling customers to detect and remediate security threats that originate from their internal email system. This could include emails from the unassuming compromised insider, the careless employee inadvertently sending files and/or a malicious employee who wants to do harm to the company. According to the Forrester Technology Adoption Profile study, compromised accounts can cause the biggest headache, as three quarters of respondents described the financial impact of compromised accounts as moderate or significant, and 68 percent said they led to a moderate or significant productivity loss.
Internal Email Protect gives organizations the visibility they need to help reduce downtime and data and financial loss by detecting and remediating internally generated email-borne threats. Key benefits of Internal Email Protect include:
• Broader, more comprehensive protection from targeted threats: single cloud solution to inspect email coming into, going out from and staying within an organization.
• Detection of lateral movement of attacks from one internal system or user, to another.
• Identification of threats, or sensitive data leaving an organization, which could result in reputational damage.
Email from internal users can also be used to send threats laterally across an organization–
• 40 percent of respondents experienced business compromise/impersonation attacks;
• 36 percent experienced insider emailing sensitive data; and
• 44 percent experienced phishing attacks all due to internal threats.
"Not all threats are created equal; therefore, organizations need a cyber-resilience strategy to help organizations prepare for any type of attack – whether that be from outside or inside of the organization, malicious or accidental,"
Contact
Conrad Offices, 19th Floor,
Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
***@oakconsulting.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse