ABC Technique FZE & Partners to Provide Turnkey Solar Powered Water Pumping Solutions in Nigeria
ABC Technique FZE, Man Energy LLC, and Nigerian Trade Promotion Centre Dubai signed an agreement for mutual cooperation to provide turnkey solutions to water treatment in Nigeria powered by solar energy.
The project designed by Man Energy LLC pumps out drinking water from wells and rivers into buildings powering the water pumps by high-efficient solar power, purify the water and make it drinkable then provide it to the building. The wasted water will also be treated before releasing away.
This technology will assist to bring much scarce clean drinkable water to residential, commercial and public complexes without the need to rely on the electricity power.
ABC Technique FZE, the entrepreneurship company specialized in IT turnkey solutions based in Dubai, Silicon Oasis, is known for its previous ongoing projects like Silicon Africa within Tunisia Economic City and UnMe.Us platform for classifieds and advertisement platform.
Man Energy LLC, a Dubai based Chinese energy solutions company pioneering in solar energy and in cooperation with its sister company Manchemical, a leading provider of chemical raw materials in the region, has excelled its projects through cutting edge technologies in the solar industries.
Nigerian Trade Promotion Centre Dubai, based in Dubai and working for the past decade to bridge relations between businesses in the United Arab Emirates and their counterparts in Nigeria in particular, and throughout West Africa through the vast network they've built over the years. NBC will source the clients and work with ABC Technique FZE to promote the new business platform produced by Man Energy in Nigeria and the Western African nations.
The agreement signed by Mr. Weigao (Gavin) Ji, General Manager Man Energy LLC, Mr. Nour Jabi Managing Director of ABC Technique FZE, and Mr. M. Aliyu Baiwa, Director Nigerian Trade Promotion Centre Dubai.
Upon signing the agreement, Mr. Weigao Ji stated 'the vision of Man Energy LLC is to provide efficient cost saving solutions to produce energy through sustainable green sources and to provide clean drinking and usable water to people', Mr. Ji added: 'this agreement would open the doors for our company to enter Nigerian market much in need of our solutions'.
Mr. Nour Jabi on his part welcomed the signing of the agreement 'ABC Technique FZE main vision is to be ahead in providing latest low solutions in the sectors where needed the most, and to assist in the businesses in Africa away from greedy corporations'. Mr. Jabi added 'The future is in Africa and it's start is delayed more than enough and now the time to boost potentials of this good continent'.
Nigerian citizen and Director of Nigerian Trade Promotion Centre Dubai stressed on the importance of such turnkey solutions to provide drinking and usable water pumped by the use of solar energy, 'We will strive hard to implement such solutions in cooperation with leading businesses in Nigeria and in the assistance of local and the federal government', 'We are glad to be part of the development of our country and to bridge business relations between West Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council', Mr. Baiwa concluded.
