Top 25 Indian Designers to Present Wedding & Evening Collections at "NUMAISH® Luxury Show" in Dubai

In one of the season's biggest line-up of fashion designers from India, "NUMAISH® Luxury Show" will bring together exclusive apparel and jewellery

-- In one of the season's biggest line-up of fashion designers from India, "NUMAISHLuxury Show" will bring together exclusive apparel and jewellery collections from 25 leading designers at the Taj Dubai on 25February, 2017. The magnificent lines on offer at the show, range from bridal wear to cocktail and evening dresses for both men and women in Ethnic and Western styles.Curated by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, this spectacular exhibition is open for public and will offer shoppers a unique experience with individually customized spaces that have been conceived to provide exclusivity and personalized interaction with the designers. A key highlight of the event is also an opportunity for buyers to get styled by Eshaa Amiin (by appointment only) who has styled some of the most famous Bollywood celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi, Lara Dutta and Sania Mirza among others.Organised by NUMAISHLifestyle Exhibitions, that has successfully hosted more than 15 shows in Dubai & Singapore since its inception in 2012, "NUMAISHLuxury Show" is targeted at not just high-end buyers from the sub-continent but also Emirati and other GCC shoppers.Speaking about the show, Manisha Kumar Chhabra CEO & Founder of WOW Marketing, that owns the NUMAISH franchise globally said, "We are very excited to present for the first time, the NUMAISH®concept that is being curated by a celebrity stylist and look forward to initiating a new trend in the UAE market by bringing together fashion savvy men & women shoppers who desire a stylish & personalized experience to shop with exclusive designers from India. Over the years we have been witnessing an increasing demand of luxury designer wear from India among GCC buyers and NUMAISHLuxury Show is tailored to serve that growing segment as much as others."Some of the prominent designers participating in "NUMAISHLuxury Show" are Ritu Kumar, Gauri & Nainika, Rabani & Rakha, Pria Kataaria Puri, Mayank Anand & Shraddha Nigam, Ashish N Soni, Tangri, Rebecca Dewan, Siddartha Tytler, The Marron Suit and AZA Fashions representing Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Varun Bahl, Gaurav Gupta, Heena Kochhar & Aksh.