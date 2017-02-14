News By Tag
Leading motherboard brand ASRock implements Ares HCP to strengthen HR management
ASRock Inc. was established in 2002 and invested by Asustek. The company is specialized in motherboards. ASRock was formed by a group of experienced elite professionals, targeting low-middle price level motherboards and built its own brand "ASRock"in clone motherboards market globally. Due to group organization changes in 2008, ASRock now belongs to Pegatron Corporation.
Enterprise Challenge
ASRock has been growing and expanding rapidly, besides creating innovative products enthusiastically, ASRock strives to reach the global mainstream markets. Thus, the original manual human resources (HR) management can no longer accommodate the rapid growth of its employees. For effective precision control, HR management system is undoubtedly the best choice.
Product Implemented
Ares Human Capital Planner (HCP)
Benefits
Reduce human operational errors
Precise labor costs analysis saved management costs effectively, strengthened group's organizational benefits
Saved 50% operation time
Used attendance system to enhance HR assessment management efficiency
In addition to being a leading motherboard manufacturer ASRock has professional technology research and development (R&D), along with its growth and diversified business expansion in recent years, so that it is actively recruiting outstanding talents to serve a wider customer base. ASRock assistant manager of management department, Annie Hung, said: "due to rapid growth and huge HR management demand, we need a tool to manage organizational information, employee productivity, and others efficiently, thus HCP of Ares International Corp. becomes ASRock's best choice. "
World-renowned leading motherboard brand
ASRock primarily sells self-developed computer motherboards, mini computers, industrial computers, and professional gaming systems. ASRock's headquarter is located in Taipei, Taiwan, with branches in Europe and Americas, as well as distribution bases all across the globe. ASRock is currently listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Under executives' management and leadership with excellent research and development talents, ASRock holds the 3C design concept of "Creativity, Consideration, Cost-effectiveness"
Z170 Extreme 4 has received Tom's Hardware's highest honor Editor Approved Award. Moreover, ARSrock has also been recognized by Thailand's Vmodtech.com, Denmark's Tweak.dk, Belorussia's TECHLABS.BY, United Kingdom's Funky Kit, Spain's Hard Zone and various awards.
Three-month implementation, response within 24 hours, Ares HCP satisfies HR management core demands
The enterprise has expanded to over 400 personnel, thus the original manual operation without related HR system can no longer accommodate the heavy workload. As the enterprise expands and global operation grows, ASRock expects the information system to keep up with the changing trend and realized that HR system is extremely helpful in enhancing management efficiency and operational benefits. Therefore, we started to seek solutions and selected vendors. However, it is uneasy to find the vendor that fully satisfies our core demands; it requires thorough consideration of price, scale, professional experience, product function, brand trust, and other factors. Hung stated: "Ares HCP was chosen not only because HCP satisfies our demands and scale, but also our parent company Asus already used products from Ares, thus we trust Ares's reputation, quality, and service.
Hung added, "Whether the system operational techniques or human resource regulations, Ares consultants always provide kind and professional assistances. Starting from system implementation till system went live, Ares team's performance made us feel secure, they always responded within 24 hours when problems occurred and aided instantly. When we encountered problems that couldn't be solved immediately, the consultant would inform us and propose suggestion and solution for our reference. Then the consultants would discuss with us to understand our concerns, to provide the best solutions. During the relatively short 3-months implementation period, both sides work together as a team, establishing valuable relationship like tutor and friend."
Ares HCP nearly 100% accuracy, precisely control management information
After HCP system went live officially, the HR system increased efficiency drastically, while reducing the labor operation time and human resource, thus raised efficiency up to 50% and accuracy to nearly 100%. Compared to the manual operation and paper copies management where the documents were stored in a clutter in the past, currently the system operation not only made consolidation, query, and storage easier, but also enabled efficient employee confidential information management. The system also reduced 1 to 2 manpower needed on manual operation monthly, effectively reduced the burden on colleagues, enhancing the overall efficiency. The salary and attendance system reduced HR department's manpower and time spent on employee's attendance, analysis statistics, educational training, payroll managements, and other routine works, instead, HR personnel could focus on enterprise's internal HR strategies and create enterprise's new value.
Future blueprint full of possibilities
ASRock is extremely satisfied with the benefits brought by Ares HCP, all their goals such as work flow and salary calculation systems both reduced colleagues' burden, and further computerized the overall work flow. Hung expressed: "We could feel obvious change within such short period of time, manpower costs and operational errors were vastly reduced while work flow was improved. I believe that there will be more effective benefits in the long-term. HCP not only reduced the time spent on repetitive administration works, but also retained colleagues' passion and energy on work, which enabled them to perform their expertise and elaborate their values, bringing profits to the company."
This cooperation between ASRock and Ares is just the start, from colleagues' positive feedbacks to Ares's sales and consultants' assistances, Ares HCP is highly praised by ASRock from all the perspectives. Both teams pitched in and cooperated very well, and created a warm, joyful atmosphere and energy, hoping ASRock and Ares can combine to create a win-win situation in the future!
More about HCP (http://hcp.ares.com.tw/
