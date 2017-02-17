News By Tag
ISM Announces Release of New Sage 100 Extended Solution FlexiDeposit
Software Improves Functionality and Efficiency of Sage 100 Sales Order Deposit Process.
FlexiDeposit enhances Sage 100 by providing a mechanism to update Sales Order deposits to the appropriate bank code when funds have been settled.
"FlexiDeposit is the latest of our many extended solutions, which add functionality to the core Sage 100 product, enabling Sage 100 to better fit the needs and requirements of individual businesses,"
FlexiDeposit works with credit card payments used for sales order deposits, moving the settled funds from their general ledger asset account to the Sage 100 Bank Reconciliation module, net of adjustments.
A complete list of ISM Extended Solutions for Sage 100 can be found at http://www.goism.com/
About ISM
ISM, based in Portland, OR, is a national consulting firm focused on small and medium-sized businesses, providing sales, consulting, implementation, training, technical support, and related services for the most widely used business and accounting software applications, including Sage 100, Sage X3, and Acumatica. For more information, visit http://www.goism.com or call +1-877-496-5350.
Contact
Brian Dunn
877-496-5350
***@goism.com
