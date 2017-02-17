 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


ISM Announces Release of New Sage 100 Extended Solution FlexiDeposit

Software Improves Functionality and Efficiency of Sage 100 Sales Order Deposit Process.
 
 
ISM Logo
PORTLAND, Ore. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- ISM (http://www.goism.com), a national Sage partner based in Portland, OR, announces the release of FlexiDeposit, a new Sage 100 extended solution, which works with the Sage 100 Sales Order module to improve the functionality of sales order deposit processing.

FlexiDeposit enhances Sage 100 by providing a mechanism to update Sales Order deposits to the appropriate bank code when funds have been settled.

"FlexiDeposit is the latest of our many extended solutions, which add functionality to the core Sage 100 product, enabling Sage 100 to better fit the needs and requirements of individual businesses," said BJ O'Reilly, President of ISM, adding, "We are focused on turning our customers' businesses into well-oiled machines and are constantly seeking to improve their processes in order to increase the ROI of their operations."

FlexiDeposit works with credit card payments used for sales order deposits, moving the settled funds from their general ledger asset account to the Sage 100 Bank Reconciliation module, net of adjustments.

A complete list of ISM Extended Solutions for Sage 100 can be found at http://www.goism.com/sage-100-extended-solutions.

About ISM
ISM, based in Portland, OR, is a national consulting firm focused on small and medium-sized businesses, providing sales, consulting, implementation, training, technical support, and related services for the most widely used business and accounting software applications, including Sage 100, Sage X3, and Acumatica. For more information, visit http://www.goism.com or call +1-877-496-5350.

Contact
Brian Dunn
877-496-5350
***@goism.com
Source:ISM
Email:***@goism.com
Tags:Ism, Flexideposit, Sage 100
Industry:Business
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
