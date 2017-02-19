News By Tag
Italpinas CEO Romolo Nati Joins Batangas Development Summit 2017 as Speaker
The BDS 2017 is a prestigious conference that is participated by professionals and delegates coming from both private and government sectors, held last January 27, 2017 at the Lima Park Hotel, Malvar, Batangas. Organized annually, the summit is dedicated to open chances for speakers and panelists to share their knowledge on topics such as business, tourism, economic and social developments in the province.
"One of IDC's goals is to build its name as a pioneer green real-estate developer and to invest in areas with strong economic growth potentials. Choosing Batangas for our third and new project perfectly fits to that objective. Aside from that, Batangas has a strategic location, as it is accessible to Metro Manila and is home to industrial parks and world-renowned tourist attractions,"
IDC's award-winning experience in green buildings
With Miramonti, IDC takes its brand of design-driven sustainable architecture for the first time to Southern Luzon, following its first two projects Primavera Residences and Primavera City in Uptown Cagayan de Oro in Northern Mindanao. It brings to Batangas its award-winning and globally-certified experience in developments that are both responsive to the local climate and to the call of the environment.
Italpinas Development Corporation is a multi-awarded development firm. It's flagship project Primavera Residences received the prestigious EDGE certification given by IFC World Bank. The company has been also recognized by other international and national organizations such as the 2014-2015 Asia Pacific Property Awards (Best Mixed-use Development in the Philippines, Primavera Residences), 2011 Southeast Asia Property Awards (Best Mixed-use Development in the Philippines, Primavera Residences), 2013 CTI-PFAN Asia Forum for Clean Energy Financing (Most Promising Clean Energy Investment Opportunities for Primavera City), Philippine Green Building Council Awards 2016 (Leadership in Green Building Award), to name a few.
To know more about Miramonti and IDC's other projects, visit www.italpinas.com.
