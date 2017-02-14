 
Industry News





Use Your Business to Fill the Void with Michael Shapiro on the Moment Masters Show Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer how position your business for growth and success with Michael Shapiro, CEO of TapInto.net
 
 
HAMILTON, N.J. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) recently released episode 22 titled, "Filling a Void with Your Business Idea with Michael Shapiro, CEO of TapInto.net," which covers how to fill industry voids with your valuable business idea. In this episode, the show's award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews Michael Shapiro, a lawyer turned CEO and publisher. Shapiro is also a featured panelist at Growth & Success Con 2017 (http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com) taking place on March 21, 2017 in Lawrenceville, NJ. The podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean.

"If you can provide people with objective information, they can make up their own minds," said Shapiro about his idea start a competitive company in the age of modern media.

To determine whether your business can fill an industry void, Shapiro recommends:

·      Thinking about how you will bring in revenue

·      Assessing the competition and determining your differentiators

·      Explore the idea of franchising

·      Figure out where to find the people you need to support your business and how to support them

"A supply and demand situation is the best case scenario for a business owner to see a need for what they are doing," said Brown. "It gives it a push to make your business profitable and grow when people are asking for it."

To listen to episode 22 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Shapiro in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day educational and networking conference taking place at Co-Work Connection Plus in Lawrenceville, NJ. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

Click to Share