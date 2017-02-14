News By Tag
Use Your Business to Fill the Void with Michael Shapiro on the Moment Masters Show Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer how position your business for growth and success with Michael Shapiro, CEO of TapInto.net
"If you can provide people with objective information, they can make up their own minds," said Shapiro about his idea start a competitive company in the age of modern media.
To determine whether your business can fill an industry void, Shapiro recommends:
· Thinking about how you will bring in revenue
· Assessing the competition and determining your differentiators
· Explore the idea of franchising
· Figure out where to find the people you need to support your business and how to support them
"A supply and demand situation is the best case scenario for a business owner to see a need for what they are doing," said Brown. "It gives it a push to make your business profitable and grow when people are asking for it."
To listen to episode 22 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Shapiro in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day educational and networking conference taking place at Co-Work Connection Plus in Lawrenceville, NJ. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur, SMB Strategic Media LLC
***@pradviser.net
