Local Physical Therapist & Orthopedic Surgeon Team Up to Present at National PT Meeting
Overland Park Physical Therapist & Orthopedic Surgeon Talk ACL Reconstruction and Rehab at Combined Sections of the APTA
Dr. Lorenz, a nationally recognized speaker in sports physical therapy and the only physical therapist in the Kansas City metro fellowship-trained in sports physical therapy, talked about end-stage rehabilitation considerations following ACL reconstruction. He focused on restoration of strength and power deficits, functional testing, and return to play criteria for the recovering athlete. Dr. McCullough, a dual-fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon in sports medicine and also a member of the National Football League's Foot and Ankle Committee, discussed current surgical considerations and concepts following anterior cruciate ligament rupture.
SSOR Physical Therapy gets the goal-oriented results quickly. They have locations in Overland Park and Prairie Village to serve you. In the state of Kansas, you can see a physical therapist without a physician referral. For more information, visit http://www.ssorkc.com, or call (913) 904-1128 for Overland Park or (913) 904-0261 for Prairie Village.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. McCullough, visit http://www.kcoi.com or call (913) 319-7500.
Contact
Daniel Lorenz, DPT, PT, ATC/L, CSCS
9139041128
***@ssorkc.com
