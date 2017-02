Local Physical Therapist & Orthopedic Surgeon Team Up to Present at National PT Meeting

Overland Park Physical Therapist & Orthopedic Surgeon Talk ACL Reconstruction and Rehab at Combined Sections of the APTA

Daniel Lorenz, DPT, PT, ATC/L, CSCS

-- Dr. Daniel Lorenz, DPT, PT, ATC/L, CSCS, owner and Director of Clinical Operations for SSOR Physical Therapy and Dr. Kirk McCullough, orthopedic surgeon from the Kansas City Orthopedic Institute recently teamed up to present at the Combined Sections Meeting of the American Physical Therapy Association in San Antonio, TX on anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction and rehabilitation considerations.Dr. Lorenz, a nationally recognized speaker in sports physical therapy and the only physical therapist in the Kansas City metro fellowship-trained in sports physical therapy, talked about end-stage rehabilitation considerations following ACL reconstruction. He focused on restoration of strength and power deficits, functional testing, and return to play criteria for the recovering athlete. Dr. McCullough, a dual-fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon in sports medicine and also a member of the National Football League's Foot and Ankle Committee, discussed current surgical considerations and concepts following anterior cruciate ligament rupture.SSOR Physical Therapy gets the goal-oriented results quickly. They have locations in Overland Park and Prairie Village to serve you. In the state of Kansas, you can see a physical therapist without a physician referral. For more information, visit http://www.ssorkc.com , or call (913) 904-1128 for Overland Park or (913) 904-0261 for Prairie Village.To schedule an appointment with Dr. McCullough, visit http://www.kcoi.com or call (913) 319-7500.