Emmanuel's Closet to Host 2nd Annual Flagler Fashion Show & Silent Auction Fundraiser
Emmanuel's Closet will host its 2nd Annual Flagler Fashion Show & Silent Auction Fundraiser on Feb 23rd in Palm Coast.
The fundraising event includes dinner, dessert, raffles, a silent auction, a fashion show, dancing, photography and more. Dinner tickets are $50 and all proceeds benefit Emmanuel's Closet, a local mission that helps clothe children, single parents, families, seniors and homeless men and women in Flagler County. Models will be local children and adults, all wearing fashions from Emmanuel's Closet, donated by local Flagler residents.
The mission is a boutique style consignment store, featuring clothing and shoes for children and adults, without a cash register! "Clothing Families With God's Love" is their slogan. "We're so grateful for our volunteer family, friends of the mission, and local business owners who have shown an overwhelming amount of support for Emmanuel's Closet" said Brandi Fowler, founder of Emmanuel's Closet. "Flagler families are coming together to help other Flagler families, and together we are all making a difference in our county" she added.
Many local businesses are pledging their support by sponsoring this year's show. The main event sponsors include Alliance Financial Partners, the Schnepp family, and Parkview Baptist Church. Other show sponsors include Furniture Leisure, Exit Realty First Choice, Alonzo Sign Language Interpreting, Gerling Travel Group, The Lovett Team of RE/MAX Select, Paradise Landscaping & Nursery, Brenda Bray CPA, Flagler Home Builders Association, CurleyTail Design Co., Marketing 2 Go and The Palm Coast Observer.
This year's silent auction items include vacation destinations in Puerto Rico, Daytona Beach Shores, and Cinnamon Beach - all with ocean views. Anyone can place a bid online via eBay between Feb. 14-23 by clicking this link: https://www.google.com/
Business owners wishing to participate can donate a silent auction basket, gift certificate, service, or vacation stay by clicking here: https://www.google.com/
Emmanuel's Closet is a mission of Parkview Baptist Church and was opened in 2012. They provide complimentary clothing and other necessities to children, single parents, families, seniors and homeless men and women in Flagler County. Their focus is to provide quality clothing to help families when they need it most. Clothing is donated from local families in Flagler County and then redistributed to other local families who need a hand up. The closet is staffed and ran by volunteers only, no paid employees.
This mission assists approximately 10,000 people per year in our county. They're open to the public, giving out free clothing and shoes, on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 10am-1pm. They serve the homeless and families in transition on the first Saturday of each month from 10am-Noon giving free clothing, shoes, hygiene items, camping supplies, food and more. They also host private shopping appointments and private group appointments for victims of domestic violence, families in crisis, etc. People can schedule a shopping time on their website. www.emmanuelsclosetpalmcoast.com
Other businesses or missions wishing to learn how they can partner with the clothing closet can email Brandi Fowler at emmanuelscloset@
