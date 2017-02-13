News By Tag
Jeffrey Denman, Of Counsel, Symons Markwith LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Webcast
About Jeffrey Denman
Jeff represents small, emerging businesses as well as some of the world's largest publicly traded software and technology companies. His services include legal advice and support with respect to a variety of licensing issues, including licensing negotiation and advice, SaaS (Software as a Service) and cloud-based agreements, and advice with product development, commercialization and go-to-market approach. Mr. Denman spent seven years as Senior Commercial Counsel with GE Healthcare's Information Technology (HCIT) division, and was also an attorney with Arnold & Porter in Washington, DC and Los Angeles, CA and with Gardner, Carton & Douglas in Washington, DC. Jeff received his J.D. from UCLA School of Law.
AboutSymons Markwith LLP
Symons Markwith LLP focuses on providing transactional and corporate legal services.
We have successfully represented clients ranging from the world's largest technology companies to sophisticated closely held businesses operating in a variety of industries.
We work side-by-side with our clients to:
· Close high-stakes, complex transactions;
· Manage legal risks;
· Form, fund and grow their businesses; and
· Implement effective corporate governance.
With offices in Newport Beach, Seattle, and Washington, DC, our attorneys apply their experience and work ethic to improve the outcomes of your business ventures.
Event Synopsis:
As software strongly persist in being an integral tool to improve business functions, securing and negotiating software contracts have never been this crucial for companies of all sizes. Since several factors can affect the performance of the software, companies can optimize costs and mitigate risks by effectively negotiating their software contracts. It is also important for companies to keep themselves abreast with the recent trends and to have a clear understanding of the common pitfalls involved when negotiating software contracts to avoid serious legal consequences.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand the important aspects and Best Practices in Negotiating Software Contracts. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the latest trends and critical issues with regards to this significant topic. Speakers will also offer best strategies in ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
§ Negotiating Software Contracts - An Overview
§ Key Considerations and Challenges
§ Potential Pitfalls and Risks
§ Recent Trends and Developments
§ Best Strategies in Negotiating Software Contracts
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
