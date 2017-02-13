 
February 2017
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Preventing Price Fixing Allegations

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Preventing Price Fixing Allegations: What You Need to Consider in Your Antitrust Compliance Programs in 2017
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "Preventing Price Fixing Allegations: What You Need to Consider in Your Antitrust Compliance Programs in 2017 Live Webcast." This 2-hour event is scheduled for February 23, 2017 from 11:00am to 12:00pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

The law prohibits competitors from agreeing to fix prices for purchase or sale of goods and services because it alters supply and demand and reduces competition in the markets. Although some aspects of U.S. antitrust laws appear to be clear cut, in reality, this is far from the truth due to the complexity, ambiguity, and contradictory nature of the various laws.

US Courts have generally recognized two categories of price fixing arrangements: horizontal arrangements among competitors on the same functional level of the distribution chain and vertical arrangements among firms at different levels of the distributions chain, for example, an agreement between a manufacturer and its wholesaler. While agreements to fix prices among competitors are always illegal, the same is not true for vertical agreements that affect price, which may or may not be illegal depending upon their impact on competition. An effective compliance program requires a solid understanding of the types of arrangements that are always illegal (and how to avoid them) as well as an understanding of the types of pricing agreements that may be perfectly legal if properly structured and implemented. Armed with this knowledge, a firm can greatly enhance its ability to avoid allegations of price fixing and the extremely costly and dangerous litigation that can result.

In this one-hour, Live CLE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will review price fixing risks and discuss Preventing Price Fixing Allegations from becoming a serious risk to your firm. Speakers will provide insightful information to help you avoid allegations and remain in compliance with the Sherman Act and other regulations.

Key Topics

U.S. Antitrust Laws as they pertain to price fixing allegations
General Non-compliance and Litigation Risks
Risk From Competitors, Distributors, and Customers
Avoiding 'Hub and Spoke' Conspiracy
Risk of E-mail and Text Message
Smart Compliance Methods
Best Practices

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Dickinson Wright PLLC
Pahl L. Zinn
Member

Manion Gaynor & Manning LLP
Martin F. Gaynor III
Partner

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/preventing-price-fixing...

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
