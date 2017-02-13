News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Preventing Price Fixing Allegations
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Preventing Price Fixing Allegations: What You Need to Consider in Your Antitrust Compliance Programs in 2017
Event Synopsis:
The law prohibits competitors from agreeing to fix prices for purchase or sale of goods and services because it alters supply and demand and reduces competition in the markets. Although some aspects of U.S. antitrust laws appear to be clear cut, in reality, this is far from the truth due to the complexity, ambiguity, and contradictory nature of the various laws.
US Courts have generally recognized two categories of price fixing arrangements:
In this one-hour, Live CLE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will review price fixing risks and discuss Preventing Price Fixing Allegations from becoming a serious risk to your firm. Speakers will provide insightful information to help you avoid allegations and remain in compliance with the Sherman Act and other regulations.
Key Topics
U.S. Antitrust Laws as they pertain to price fixing allegations
General Non-compliance and Litigation Risks
Risk From Competitors, Distributors, and Customers
Avoiding 'Hub and Spoke' Conspiracy
Risk of E-mail and Text Message
Smart Compliance Methods
Best Practices
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Pahl L. Zinn
Member
Manion Gaynor & Manning LLP
Martin F. Gaynor III
Partner
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse