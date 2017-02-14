News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Parenting Book To Change Your Life
Easily Resolve Colic, Toddler Tantrums Plus Tween and Teen Meltdowns!
All parents feel like this at one time or another. With the birth of my second child, who cried and screamed incessantly, I felt like this virtually every moment of every day.
Then I discovered "channeling"
What is "channeling?"
In this easy-to-read book, I share my journey as well as those of several other families. You'll learn how to recognize the gifts your child is here to teach you.
Resolve colic, toddler and preschool tantrums as well as tween and teen meltdowns with easy-to-implement techniques.
Are you ready to take a different path on your parenting journey?
Fill in the questionnaire to determine if you or someone you know is channeling and scan the table to interpret your child's behaviors and phrases.
Discover how chakra development affects channeling and many other insights I have gleaned on my sometimes difficult journey.
Learn to relax and let go of your inner burdens and watch your child awaken to the joy and peace within her.
Click http://amzn.to/
Contact
Robert Litt
***@spiritualgiftinstitute.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse