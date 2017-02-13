Winners of the 2016 Fall Mural Photo Contest

2016 Fall Photo Contest Winner

Elephants on the Wall

Patricia W. Newton

--, the place for fun & whimsical Paint by Number wall murals, has announced the winners of their 2016 fall photo contest for thebest photo of an Elephants on the Wall mural.Please give a huge round of applause to our winners:The First Place Winner – Kim Villanti – Portland, ORKim says "We instantly fell in love with the Pirate Pete's Treasure Map mural and knew it had to be the centerpiece of the room.What made this experience so unique was our family helped with the mural! Parents and siblings alike were tracing and painting. It's so easy to do that all skill levels could help. It made it so special to be able to say everyone had a hand in making the mural for our son."2nd Place – Tiffanie C. Bryant – Powder Springs, GeorgiaPlace– Kapil Chandra – Brookhaven, GeorgiaIn addition, our Honorable Mention winners are:Danielle Blauvelt, Cheryl Straub, Karen Miranda, and Mary Hayes,To see the photos of the other winners, go to our website atElephants on the Wall murals are a perfect way for the "artistically challenged" to get professional-looking results at amateur prices. It's as easy as 1, 2, 3! Simply Tape, Trace & Paint. Now anyone can customize their child's room with a wide range of murals from Jungle Animals to Beach Scenes, Cowboys to Dinosaurs, to Princesses, Castles, Sports and Woodland Critters and many more. There are even some for the parents! Unlike with stick-ons, you can Reuse 'em, Reverse 'em and Repeat 'em – in whole or in part for even more bang for your buck. You can even customize to match your bedding or décor for a perfect fit.