News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Winners of the 2016 Fall Mural Photo Contest
best photo of an Elephants on the Wall mural.
Please give a huge round of applause to our winners:
The First Place Winner – Kim Villanti – Portland, OR
Kim says "We instantly fell in love with the Pirate Pete's Treasure Map mural and knew it had to be the centerpiece of the room.
What made this experience so unique was our family helped with the mural! Parents and siblings alike were tracing and painting. It's so easy to do that all skill levels could help. It made it so special to be able to say everyone had a hand in making the mural for our son."
2nd Place – Tiffanie C. Bryant – Powder Springs, Georgia
3rd Place– Kapil Chandra – Brookhaven, Georgia
In addition, our Honorable Mention winners are:
Danielle Blauvelt, Cheryl Straub, Karen Miranda, and Mary Hayes,
To see the photos of the other winners, go to our website at
https://elephantsonthewall.com/
Elephants on the Wall murals are a perfect way for the "artistically challenged" to get professional-
Contact
Elephants on the Wall
Patricia W. Newton
***@elephantsonthewall.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse