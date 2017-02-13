News By Tag
Santa Clarita Launches a Pro-Am Women's team in 2017
Talent Search for Women 17 to 30 years of age to compete at a high level of play
The Santa Clarita Team has since 2006 fielded the Men's Pro-Am team with success in assisting young talented players to the next level of professional soccer. The Storm will now offer the same opportunity to the talented Women that participate in the WUPSL.
The Storm will hold tryouts to form a roster to 25 competitive women that will train and play matches throughout Southern California in preparation for the 2017 WUPSL season.
The United Premier Soccer League(UPSL)
It is Santa Clarita Storms Women's team intention to dip in to the over abounded of talent within the City of Santa Clarita and surrounding areas. "We feel with the number of talented Women that is within the Santa Clarita territory we should have no problem finding the players we will be rostering" said the Storm head coach and director of coaching Oscar Moreno. "We believe we will have no problem to assemble a strong competitive team to compete in the WUPSL has we have done with the Men's side." Moreno went on to say.
Tryout information
Storm request that interested players send their last two years of soccer history to info@santaclaritastorm.com and we will reply with a player application and the tryout information. (these are private tryouts)
About the Storm
Santa Clarita Storm is a city Sponsored Pro-Am Development soccer team. The Storm founded in 2006 in the Antelope Valley under the franchise name of Lancaster Rattlers a PDL team. In 2011 The Storm moved to Santa Clarita and re-branded itself under the Futbol Club Santa Clarita – The Storm. After arriving in Santa Clarita, the Storm moved its affiliation to the United Premier Soccer League.
Women's Premier Soccer League (WUPSL)
The Women's United Premier Soccer League(WUPSL)
More information
For more information regarding the Santa Clarita Storm Women's tryouts email the Storm
info@santaclaritastorm.com check out the Storm's website at http://www.santaclaritastorm.com and you can find the Women's United Soccer League at http://www.upslsoccer.com/
Santa Clarita Storm
***@santaclaritastorm.com
