Charmosa Swimwear lands the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue modeled by Kate Upton

1 2
Charmosa Swimwear Logo
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- California-based Charmosa Swimwear has received the honor of being featured on the cover of 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The featured piece, modeled by Kate Upton on a beach in Fiji, is a pure white, hand-made macramé one-piece with intricate patterns and tassels. With a brush of modesty, Upton strategically covers her breast with the suit gathered towards the middle of her chest. In her Sports Illustrated video "Kate Upton Uncovered", Upton describes the piece by saying "My favorite (swimsuit) was this white one-piece that covered absolutely nothing."

Designer, Neide Hall, was quoted as saying "I am thrilled about the cover and thankful SI readers will get to see Charmosa's designs, which make every woman feel like a cover model."  Hall won Lifestyle Emerging Designer of the Year at Phoenix Fashion Week in 2015 and continues to design exotic couture pieces sold through high end boutiques and online.  Her luxurious designs are inspired by the beaches of her native Brazil and are favorites of fashion models and beach lovers worldwide.

Charmosa Swimwear is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with all production hand-crafted in Brazil. The brand uses hand-dyed fabrics and handmade techniques, crochet, macramé and embroidery to ensure that each piece is Uniquely Exotic. Wearable renditions of the Kate design are available at charmosaswimwear.com and at high end boutiques globally.

Charmosa Swimwear:

Charmosa Swimwear is the creation of Brazilian designer Neide Hall. Each piece is designed in California and handcrafted with love in Brazil. By intertwining hand-painted patterns, hand-beaded fabrics, crochet lace and Brazilian stones, Neide ensures that each swimsuit is perfectly crafted and uniquely exotic. For more information please visit www.charmosaswimwear.com

To request photos, interviews or more information about Charmosa Swimwear Email us at info@charmosaswimwear.com

