Charmosa Swimwear lands the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue modeled by Kate Upton
Emerging Female Entrepreneur featured in SI Swimsuit Issue 2017
Designer, Neide Hall, was quoted as saying "I am thrilled about the cover and thankful SI readers will get to see Charmosa's designs, which make every woman feel like a cover model." Hall won Lifestyle Emerging Designer of the Year at Phoenix Fashion Week in 2015 and continues to design exotic couture pieces sold through high end boutiques and online. Her luxurious designs are inspired by the beaches of her native Brazil and are favorites of fashion models and beach lovers worldwide.
Charmosa Swimwear is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with all production hand-crafted in Brazil. The brand uses hand-dyed fabrics and handmade techniques, crochet, macramé and embroidery to ensure that each piece is Uniquely Exotic. Wearable renditions of the Kate design are available at charmosaswimwear.com and at high end boutiques globally.
Charmosa Swimwear:
Charmosa Swimwear is the creation of Brazilian designer Neide Hall. Each piece is designed in California and handcrafted with love in Brazil. By intertwining hand-painted patterns, hand-beaded fabrics, crochet lace and Brazilian stones, Neide ensures that each swimsuit is perfectly crafted and uniquely exotic. For more information please visit www.charmosaswimwear.com
