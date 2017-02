Morehouse College Glee Club Returns to the Capital Region to Perform Concert

Macedonia Baptist Church to again host a performance of choral group with rich musical history

-- The Macedonia Baptist Church of Albany is proud to host the Morehouse College Glee Club (MCGC) in concert, a world-renowned historical singing organization. MCGC consists of more than 50 voices and is led by their director, Dr. David E. Morrow. The concert will take place on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 6:30pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany, New York.MCGC has a rich tradition of choral music that dates back to 1911, when Morehouse College was Atlanta Baptist College. For more than 100 years, the group has traveled the U.S. and the world. They have performed live for large audiences and have had many television appearances, some of which include the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games and Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994.Macedonia Baptist Church similarly has a rich history that dates back as far as 1930. The congregation has a diverse membership of more than 500 members and is known for its positive relationship with the Capital District community. Programs of the church are meant to uplift youth, families, and seniors. Some of these programs include full-day summer-camp, tutoring and mentoring programs, scholarship programs, and fundraising for charitable organizations.Tickets are available in advance on Eventbrite and start at $20 for adults, $15 for students, and $18 for group tickets. To purchase tickets, contact (518) 489-4370 or visit http://bit.ly/ mcgc2017albany Macedonia Baptist Church was established in 1930 and is led by Reverend Leonard D. Comithier, Jr. The church's vision includes spiritual development, educational opportunity, outreach, and economic development. To find out more about Macedonia Baptist Church, visit www.macedoniaofalbany.org