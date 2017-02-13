News By Tag
* Church
* Concert
* Gospel
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Morehouse College Glee Club Returns to the Capital Region to Perform Concert
Macedonia Baptist Church to again host a performance of choral group with rich musical history
MCGC has a rich tradition of choral music that dates back to 1911, when Morehouse College was Atlanta Baptist College. For more than 100 years, the group has traveled the U.S. and the world. They have performed live for large audiences and have had many television appearances, some of which include the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games and Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994.
Macedonia Baptist Church similarly has a rich history that dates back as far as 1930. The congregation has a diverse membership of more than 500 members and is known for its positive relationship with the Capital District community. Programs of the church are meant to uplift youth, families, and seniors. Some of these programs include full-day summer-camp, tutoring and mentoring programs, scholarship programs, and fundraising for charitable organizations.
For Tickets:
Tickets are available in advance on Eventbrite and start at $20 for adults, $15 for students, and $18 for group tickets. To purchase tickets, contact (518) 489-4370 or visit http://bit.ly/
Macedonia Baptist Church:
Macedonia Baptist Church was established in 1930 and is led by Reverend Leonard D. Comithier, Jr. The church's vision includes spiritual development, educational opportunity, outreach, and economic development. To find out more about Macedonia Baptist Church, visit www.macedoniaofalbany.org.
Contact
Merline Smith
518-489-4370
event@macedoniaofalbany.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse