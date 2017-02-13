For True Confessions Day (3/15):Confessions from Video Tombstones & a book called "Cemetery of Lies"

This is about confessions that might be told from beyond the grave through video tombstones... and...a book called "Cemetery of Lies" by Robert Barrows, the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495)

-- MARCH 15TH IS NATIONAL TRUE CONFESSIONS DAY IN 2017. IMAGINE THE CONFESSIONS WE MIGHT HEAR FROM VIDEO TOMBSTONES...AND... WHAT KINDS OF THINGS WOULD YOU SAY FROM YOUR OWN VIDEO TOMBSTONE? AND WOULD IT BE TRUTH OR LIES?In addition to being the Ides of March, March 15th is also National True Confessions Day. "And when you are thinking about things you might want to get off your chest for True Confessions Day, you might also want to think about the kinds of things you might want to start recording if you decided you wanted to have a video tombstone after you die," says Robert Barrows of San Mateo, California.Barrows is the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495) and he has also written a book based on stories told through video tombstones. The book is called "Cemetery of Lies."You can see more about the video tombstone at www.barrows.com/invention.html and you can see more about "Cemetery of Lies" at www.barrows.com/novel.html"'Cemetery of Lies' is a collection of intimate secret confessions, as told from beyond the grave, through video tombstones, says Barrows. The stories are about life and love, sex and romance, good and evil, success and money, and heaven and hell, says Barrows. And since March 15th is True Confessions Day, imagine the kinds of confessions we might hear from video tombstones once video tombstones start appearing in cemeteries on a regular basis.""Who knows what kinds of confessions we might hear from video tombstones? says Barrows.WHAT WOULD YOU SAY FROM YOUR OWN VIDEO TOMBSTONE?1) Would you just say sweet things to loved ones?2) Would it finally be time to tell your side of the story?3) Would it be time to make amends?4) Or, would it be time to say everything you never had the guts to say nor the opportunity to say while you were still alive?THEY SAY "DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES"....Well, not anymore! Wait until you hear what they might be saying about you from the video tombstones down at the graveyard...and will it be truth or lies?"In addition to creating a lot of controversy, video tombstones will also create some very interesting free speech issues," according to Barrows.HERE ARE SOME OF THE FREE SPEECH ISSUES THAT MIGHT BECOME ASSOCIATED WITH VIDEO TOMBSTONES:1) What if someone confesses to a crime or makes an incrimination?2) What if they say something slanderous?3) What if they say something anti-governmental?4) Do the dead have free speech rights, too?5) What if they leak state secrets?6) And, what can you do if they say something that is true or untrue or not so nice about you?7) How can you pull the plug and whom can you sue?Worse yet, how can you collect?"With these kinds of possible free speech issues, video tombstones may create some very fascinating Free Speech issues that could go all the way to The Supreme Court," says Barrows.VIDEO TOMBSTONES WILL ALSO HAVE A LOT OF IMPACT ON MANY ASPECTS OF SOCIETY:1) Video tombstones will change the way we look at life and death.2) Video tombstones will change the way that history is told.3) Video tombstones will cause some major changes in estate law.4) Video tombstones will make cemeteries fascinating places to visit.5) Video tombstones will create two new industries:A) Manufacturing video tombstonesB) Producing videos for use in video tombstones6) Video tombstones will also produce some major new revenue opportunities for businesses in the funerary industry.7) PLUS, since the video tombstone is an ideal storytelling device for all kinds of stories from horror stories to love stories to secret confession stories to mysteries, to whodunits, to action/adventure stories and even historical pieces, video tombstones will also create a whole new genre of storytelling, perfect for movies, books and TV.Along those lines, Barrows is hoping that his video tombstone and his book called "Cemetery of Lies" could become the next big franchise in entertainment, with all kinds of stories that could be told through video tombstones."So, in honor of True Confessions Day on March 15th, and in anticipation of World Storytelling Day on March 20th, try to imagine the stories we might hear from video tombstones, says Barrows. Even the mildest among us might have some of the wildest stories to tell, and maybe someday we might hear all kinds of interesting confessions being told from the video tombstones of both celebrities and ordinary people as well."WHAT KINDS OF THINGS WOULD YOU SAY FOR YOUR OWN VIDEO TOMBSTONE IF YOU KNEW YOU WERE GOING TO CHECK OUT TODAY?And... in honor of True Confessions Day, maybe you might even want to start recording some of those things for use in your future video tombstone, if you decide that you want one.Would you even want a video tombstone? Along these lines, Barrows adds..."'There's no business like show business' even from beyond the grave."For more information about the Video Enhanced Gravemarker and "Cemetery of Lies," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com