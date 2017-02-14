Country(s)
Deus Ex Machina Ltd Announces Its European Distributor: TALOS Defense Systems Ltd
Deus Ex Machina Ltd, (www.customglockbarrels.com/
The CEO of Deus Ex Machina, Benjamin Bunker, stated that, "we believe TALOS is a well-placed, quality company that will allow DEM to expand globally with its product offerings, starting with Greece and then the rest of the European market. TALOS is expected to be the face of DEM in Europe and shares our high standards of quality and functionality and we are excited to be partnering with them."
European customers of Deus Ex Machina can soon purchase its quality parts from TALOS. TALOS will exclusively oversee the the exportation of DEM products from the US into Greece. Also, Deus Ex Machina anticipates working closely with TALOS in the future on joint projects and products, themed product lines, and unique, one-off builds aided by Deus Ex Machina's custom/gunsmithing division (http://www.gunsmithlasvegas.com/
More information about the companies can be found on their respective websites: Deus Ex Machina Ltd (www.customglockbarrels.com/)
