West Welcome Wagon Summer Raffle 2017
Dreaming of a beach getaway? Well West Welcome Wagon is giving you not just one, but two chances to make that dream a reality!
1st Prize - Breamlea Beach House, nestled in the sand dunes between Thomsons Creek and the ocean, just over an hours drive from Melbourne's west, near Torquay. Two nights accommodation valid for 12 months, off peak nights excluding public and school holidays valued at over $500.
Pet friendly, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, sleeps up to 6 guests right on the beach. A dog-off-lead beach is less than a 5-minute walk from the house.
http://www.breamleabeachhouse.com.au
2nd PRIZE - Lavender Cottage, Venus Bay
Two nights accommodation valid May to August 2017, off peak nights excluding public and school holidays, valued at up to $300.
Cosy and charming best describe Lavender Cottage - the ideal place for a relaxing holiday - with or without kids or furry friend in tow. Its beautiful native garden opens to a walking track over the stunning sand dunes to Venus Bay's patrolled beach. It has room for 6 in two bedrooms and, while off the beaten track, is within easy access to Venus Bay's shops and its stunning five beaches.
There are sixteen amazing prizes up for grabs!
Marnie Kelly, President West Welcome Wagon says "We (West Welcome Wagon) are so thankful to all the fantastic local businesses in Melbourne's West who have supported us with their prize donations. The community support is amazing."
For your chance to win and support West Welcome Wagon, please visit www.trybooking.com/
Be quick!!! Prize winners will be drawn at midday Saturday 4 March 2017 at the Seddon Festival.
More about West Welcome Wagon
West Welcome Wagon is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit, registered charity supporting asylum seekers in Melbourne's west. WWW primarily provides material aid (good quality donated items) directly to asylum seekers in Melbourne's west e.g furniture, bedding, clothing, children's toys, appliances and kitchenware.
To find out more visit www.westwelcomewagon.org.au
Contact
Jessica
***@westwelcomewagon.org.au
